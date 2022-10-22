Halloween is over a week away, and now is the time to get the most out of that ghoulish, cute or silly costume in the Yakima Valley.
Here at the Yakima Herald-Republic, Explore has compiled a list of Halloween and fall events. If you have more to share, email sshields@yakimaherald.com or use the Herald-Republic’s online calendar at https://bit.ly/YH-Raddevent.
Here’s where you can find your Halloween fun:
This weekend
• Trolley Trunk or Treat, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22,corner of South Third Avenue and West Pine Street. Awards for decorated trunks, raffles and more.
• Family Day, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23,Mad Hatter’s Haunt, 208 Ahtanum Road. Cost: $5 for kids, free for parents with kids. Kids get free ticket to visit Mad Hatter’s Haunt at night. Lights on, behind the scenes tour, no actors in costume scaring visitors and a petting zoo. Trunk or treat from noon-1 p.m.
• Harvest Carnival, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23,Washington Fruit Community Center, 602 N. Fourth St. Cost: $5 youth entry fee includes lunch, bucket of treats, costume contest, haunted rooms walk, fun and games. $1 adult entry fee. Preregister at yakimaparks.com or call 509-576-6488.
Tuesday
• Monster Motorsports Spooktacular, 5-8 p.m.Oct. 25, Apple State Power Sports, 1707 N. First St. Haunted tunnel, goodies, vendors, free hot dogs, chips and music.
Wednesday
• Sunnyside Trunk or Treat, 5-8 p.m.Oct. 26, downtown Sunnyside, South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue. Trunk or treat, hot cocoa and cookies, treats, prizes for best trunk. Sunnyside Food pantry nonperishable food drive.
Friday, Oct. 28
• Halloween Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 28, Yakama Nation Housing Authority, 611 S. Camas Ave., Wapato. Walk-thru event, costumes, candy and treats.
• Trunk or Treat, 6-9 p.m.Oct. 28, Meadowbrook Mall, 7200 Nob Hill Blvd. Trunk or treat, small snacks for sale and raffle.
Saturday, Oct. 29
• Arts and Crafts, noon-9 p.m.Oct. 29, Hidden Treasures Thrift Store, 11 Pence Road. Trunk or treat, best car prize, best costume, arts and crafts, cake walk and Halloween games.
• Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.Oct. 29, Grace of Christ, 9 S. Eighth Ave. Family-friendly trunk or treat.
• Trunk or Treat, noon-2 p.m.Oct. 29, West Valley Church of the Nazarene, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
Sunday, Oct. 30
• Fall Carnival, 3-5 p.m.Oct. 30, Salvation Army Yakima, 310 N. 16th Ave. Free dinner, snacks, games, prizes, bounce house and trunk or treat.
• Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Oct. 30, West Side Church, 6901 Summitview Ave. Trunk or treat, candy and food.
• Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m.Oct. 30, Trinity Family Fellowship, 605 S. 13th Ave.
Monday, Oct. 31
• Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m.Oct. 31, Steve Hahn, 1730 S. First St. Trunk or treat, decorated cars, haunted house, candy, food and music. Kids costume contest (up to 8 years old) at 5:30 p.m., pet costume contest at 6 p.m., adult costume contest (9 years and older) at 6:30 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8 p.m.Oct. 31, Jim Sprick Park, 13680 State Route 410 Naches. Trunk or treat, prizes for decorated trunks, carved pumpkin contest, best costume prizes by age group, hot dogs, chili, caramel apples, hot chocolate, apple cider, hayrides, bonfire, photo booth, explore Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue District #14 fire engines.
• Historical Halloween Haunted House, noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.Oct. 31, Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Appropriate for all ages trick or treat, spooky historical scenes featuring Central Washington Agriculture Museum and McAllister Museum of Aviation, photo opportunities and art project.
• Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m.Oct. 31, Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 1103 W. Mead Ave. Candy and games.
• Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.Oct. 31, Central Assembly of God, 701 S. Third Ave. Free event with candy, games and costumes.
• Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.Oct. 31, Safe Haven Community Center, 101 Lincoln Ave., Toppenish. Safe and interactive alternative to traditional trick-or-treating for kids.
• Business Trick or Treat, 4-6:30 p.m.Oct. 31, downtown Selah. Maps of participating businesses available on Facebook and on paper day of event at Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St.
• Tieton Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m.Oct. 31, Tieton City Park Square, 608 Mapleway Road, Tieton. Prizes for best trunks and costumes.
