The Yakima Herald-Republic has updated its online calendar system. To submit and view events, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
TODAY
• Red Light Challenge, 6-8 p.m., The Kiln, 815 S. 72nd Ave. Boise duo perform high energy dance, rock music.
• Jeffrey Foucault, 7 p.m., Perham Hall, 705 Railroad Ave., Zillah. Blues, rock, country and folk. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $20 general admission.
• Reggae and Luau night, 7 p.m., Hop Capital Brewing, 2920 River Road, No. 6. Soltribe reggae group and Perfect by Tomorrow, reggae/rock. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $7 advance, $10 day of show.
• Open Mic and Live Music, 7 p.m., Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Local and visiting musicians.
• Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Cost: $34 at www.statefairpark.org. Ticket includes fair admission.
• John Mark McMillan, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Christian rock. Cost: $22 general admission at www.theseasonsyakima.com.
TODAY-SUNDAY
• Great Prosser Balloon Rally, 6:30 a.m., Prosser Airport, 111 Nunn Road. Admission and parking are free. Arrive at 6:15 a.m. as pilots prepare hot air balloons for takeoff.
• Harvest Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday in downtown Prosser. Arts and crafts, food vendors and live entertainment.
SATURDAY
• Yakima Sunfair Parade, 10 a.m., Yakima Avenue between 16th and Naches avenues.
• Yakima Valley Trolleys 100th Birthday Celebration, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Yakima Valley Trolleys carbarn, 306 W. Pine St. at South Third Avenue. Ride the Steeple cab electric locomotive #298, built in 1922. $50 for the 30 min. round trip on Pine St. All proceeds will go to restoration of the historic car. Ceremony at noon at the carbarn.
• Saturday STEAM, 3 p.m., Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. Free activities including games, arts & crafts, STEAM activities, science experiments.
• X-Band, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Rock on the patio.
• War, 7:30 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Cost: $18.92 at www.statefairpark.org. Ticket includes fair admission.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
• Caren Mercer-Andreasen Street Painting Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday in downtown Prosser. Professional artists, youth artists and community participants will hit the street with chalk art displays.
• 406FMX Freestyle Motocross show, 2 and 6 p.m., State Fair Park, 1031 S. Fair Ave. Free with fair admission. Nitro circus riders, snowmobile backflips, X-games dirt bike tricks.
SUNDAY
• National Family Day Trolley Excursions, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Yakima Valley Trolleys, 418 S. Third Ave. Oporto, Portugal 1928 YVTs Trolley Car (No. 1976) to Fruitvale Boulevard. Thirty-minute round-trip rides depart top of each hour. Cost: $5 per person, 2 years and younger free in lap. Up-to-date information: 509-249-5962 or www.yakimavalleytrolleys.org.
• Header and Healer, 1 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Unplugged modern outlaw country on the patio.
• Banda MS, State Fair Park, 5 p.m., 1301 S. Fair Ave. Cost: $60 at www.statefairpark.org. Ticket includes fair admission.
• “Swan Lake,” 6 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St. World Ballet series featuring multinational cast of 50 ballet performers. Tickets start at $30 at www.capitoltheatre.org.
MONDAY
• Punchline at Punks, 8 p.m. Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Open mic comedy.
• Granger Smith, 7 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Cost: $25 at www.statefairpark.org. Ticket includes fair admission.
TUESDAY
• Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. Stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Call 509-452-8541 to register.
• Theory of a Deadman, 7 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Cost: $25 at www.statefairpark.org. Ticket includes fair admission.
WEDNESDAY
• Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave. Stories, rhymes and crafts for preschoolers.
• Flower pop-up fundraiser, 6 p.m., Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road. Live music and locally grown flowers; all purchases support nonprofit Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients.
• Chris Tomlin, 7 p.m., State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Cost: $32 at www.statefairpark.org. Ticket includes fair admission.
THURSDAY
• Tyler Boeh, 7 and 9 p.m., Club 48, 430 S. 48th Ave. Portland comedian. Cost: $20 at https://bit.ly/YH-Rtylerboeh.
• 47th Parallel, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Light rock on the patio.
• Rough Sets Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
ONGOING
• Central Washington State Fair. Today through Oct. 2, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Hours: noon-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
• 10x10x10xTieton Exhibition, noon-3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and by appointment through Oct. 10, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton. Exhibition featuring works no larger than 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches. To make an appointment, email 10x10@tietonarts.org with 24-hour notice.
• Story time at Inklings, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave. Educator liaison Luanne Clark reads stories to little ones.
• Yakima Table Tennis, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road. All ages, all abilities. Club play free, parking costs $2 a night.
• Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Cost: $5. Seniors invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ’50s and ’60s and other favorites.
• Queer Happy Hour, 6-9 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of each month, Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Valley Mall Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. Farmers, artists and craftspeople selling fresh produce, meat, baked goods, arts, crafts, gifts and other locally made goods.
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, 22 S. Third St. Food and handcrafted products from farmers, specialty food producers, artisan and craft makers, food preparers, plus entertainers (buskers).
