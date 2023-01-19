To submit and view events, go to www.yakima-herald.com/calendar.
TUESDAY
• Preschool story time, 10-10:30 a.m., Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. Stories, songs and activities for preschoolers.
• Faculty Scholarship Research Series, noon-1 p.m., Heritage University, virtual. “Healing Beyond Gender: The Gender Binary as Colonialist Violence, and the Imaginative Possibilities of Psychological Healing” with Kayden Vargas, Ph.D. Email James_M@Heritage.edu for more information.
• Camerata Club of Yakima, 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. 48th St. Nonprofit organization of men who enjoy singing. Practice once a week for community event performances; raise funds for high school music student scholarships.
• Rough Sets Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
ONGOING
• “Put a Bird On It” exhibit, through Feb. 25, Larson Gallery, 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. Featuring birds in different media.
• Drag Show, 6:30-8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of each month, Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. Call 509-823-4018 for details. Some shows are 18 and older.
• Yakima Table Tennis, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road. All ages, all abilities. Club play free, parking costs $2 a night.
• Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Cost: $5. Seniors invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ’50s and ’60s, other favorites.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Saturday tours at Mighty Tieton, 11 a.m., Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. Behind the scenes tour of Mighty Tieton Warehouse led by co-founder Ed Marquand. Learn the history and check out different studios. Tour starts at Tieton Made on Wisconsin Avenue across from the park. Cost: $10 donation. Contact events@mightytieton.com with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.