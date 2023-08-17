To submit and view events, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
WEDNESDAY, August 23
Story time, 10 a.m., Naches Library, 303 Naches Ave. Stories, songs and activities.
Story time, 10 a.m., Selah Library, 106 S. Second St. Stories, songs and activities.
Story time, 10 a.m., West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave. Stories, songs and activities.
S.T.E.A.M., 3:30 p.m., Selah Library, 106 S. Second St. Free activities including games, art and crafts, STEAM activities, science experiments and more.
Wednesday Night Cruise, 5-7 p.m., Pepp’rmint Stick, 4002 Main St., Union Gap.
Way Out Wednesday, 6 p.m., Outskirts Brewing Co., 707 Test Drive Lane, Selah. James Beam plays country music starting at 6 p.m. Kara Hesse plays a blend of Americana soul and rock 'n’ roll. Cost: $20 at https://yhne.ws/outskirtstickets.
THURSDAY, August 24
Yakima Valley Audubon Society presents “Travels in Africa,” 7 p.m., Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. Speaker Deb Essman shares photos of South Africa and Botswana, speaks about diverse habitats, national parks and private reserves.
Columbia Rhythm Section, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Rock and country dance music on the patio.
FRIDAY, August 25
Art After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Art gallery open after hours for “Inside Out” exhibition.
Friday Night Cruise, 5-7 p.m., King’s Row, 210 S. First St., Selah.
Music on the Patio, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Yakima Tasting Room, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Yakima Valley Vintners wines, special food features and live music by Shawn Loomis. Children- and pet-friendly. Reservations encouraged by calling 509-574-4794 or emailing yakima@yakimavalleyvintners.com.
Genevieve, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Live country and classic rock on the patio.
Alex Shaw, 8-10 p.m, The Seasons Gallery Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave. Singer-songwriter performing blend of gospel and Appalachian folk. Cost: $15 at www.theseasonsyakima.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 25-27
Highland Community Days, Aug. 25-27, Tieton Square Park, Wisconsin Avenue and Maple Street, Tieton. Friday: 5-8 p.m. vendors, 7-10 p.m. street dance. Saturday: 10-11 a.m. parade, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. vendors, 7-10 p.m. street dance. Sunday: 7 a.m.-noon pancake feed.
SATURDAY, August 26
Air Plants and Build your own Bead Holder, 10 a.m., C & S Coffeehouse Terrace Heights, 2961 Stonewood Court, Suite C. Rock and beads provided to create holder for air plant of your choice. Cost: $20 at https://yhne.ws/candsairplant.
Selah Cruise, 5 p.m., First Street, Selah. Cruise First Street in Selah.
Englewood Heights, 5 p.m., VanArnam Vineyards, 1305 Gilbert Road, Zillah. Englewood Heights plays rock, blues, pop and country on the lawn. Show starts at 7 p.m. Bring our own chairs and food. Food also available for purchase. Cost: $25 at vanarnamvineyards.com for ages 16 and older; ages 15 and younger are free.
Prosser Beer and Whiskey Festival, 5-9 p.m., Prosser Wine and Food Park, 2880 Lee Road, Prosser. Breweries and distilleries, food vendors, cigar lounge and live music. Cost: $35 at https://yhne.ws/prosserbeerfest.
Half Step Down, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Heavy blues on the patio.
Cockaphonix with Birdie Fenn Cent, 8 p.m.-midnight, The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Cost: $15 at www.theseasonsyakima.com. Karaoke after-party in The Bistro.
TUESDAY, August 29
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. Stories, songs and activities for preschoolers.
Tinker Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m., West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave. Building activities and free play.
Rough Sets Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
ONGOING
“Inside Out” Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. “Inside Out” celebrates the natural world, featuring art by Susan Harris, Darcie Roberts and Bernadette Crider. Exhibition ends Saturday.
10x10x10xTieton exhibition, noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays or by appointment, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton. Featuring works no larger than 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches. Through Oct. 7. Make appointments at least 24 hours in advance by emailing 10x10@tietonarts.org.
Yakima Table Tennis, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road. All ages, all abilities. Club play free, parking costs $2 a night.
Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Cost: $5. Seniors invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ’50s and ’60s, other favorites.
Live music, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
Car, Chrome and Coffee, 7-9 a.m. Saturdays through October, Yakima Coffee Co., 3801 Tieton Drive. Gathering of classic, performance, muscle and exotic cars, bikes and trucks.
Valley Mall Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays in main drive aisle, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. Local farmers, artisans, crafters, food vendors and more. Community stage highlighting local talent. Interested vendors and performers should visit https://yhne.ws/valleymallfarmersmarket.
Saturday tours at Mighty Tieton, 11 a.m., Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. Behind the scenes tour of Mighty Tieton Warehouse led by co-founder Ed Marquand. Learn the history and check out different studios. Tour starts at Tieton Made on Wisconsin Avenue across from the park. Cost: $10 donation. Contact events@mightytieton.com with questions.
Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, Rotary Marketplace, 15 W. Yakima Ave. Specialty food producers, artisan and craft makers, food preparers and buskers. Interested vendors or buskers can contact Yvette Lippert at farmersmarket@downtownyakima.com or 509-961-2055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.