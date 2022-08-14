To submit and view events for the Explore calendar, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
TODAY
• Yakima Valley Trolleys Before-School-Starts Excursions, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Yakima Valley Trolleys Powerhouse Museum, 418 S. Third Ave. Rides start at top of every hour. Ride the Oporto, Portugal 1928 Trolley Car (No. 1976) to Fruitvale Boulevard. Rides are 30 minutes round-trip. Cost: $5, ages 2 and younger free in lap. Up-to-date information: 509-249-5962 or www.yakimavalleytrolleys.org.
• Sunday Serenade, 1 p.m., Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road. Sing and songwriter Jo-Anne Carlson.
• Viva La Musica Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Park, South Eighth Street next to Washington Middle School. Los de Allá performs.
• KROME, 6-8 p.m., HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza, 2560 Donald-Wapato Road, Wapato. Rock, R&B and country in the HopYard.
• Outdoor Summer Cinema Series, about 8:30 p.m., Chesterley Park, 40th Avenue and River Road. “Encanto.” Sit up close on blankets or farther back in lawn chairs.
• Sing On: Karaoke Contest Semifinals, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Finals are Aug. 21. Prizes for first through fifth place.
MONDAY
• Punchline at Punks, 8 p.m. Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Open mic comedy.
WEDNESDAY
• West Valley Library Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., 223 S. 72nd Ave. Stories, rhymes and crafts for preschoolers.
• VanderMears, 6 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Country, rock and blues on the patio.
• Wine Down Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road. Stimulus Package: guitar, harmonica and vocals.
THURSDAY
• Rod Giles Band, 6 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Blues, rock and jazz fusion on the patio.
• Chad Bault, 7 p.m., Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. Singer/songwriter performs Americana and indie folk. $15 cover.
• Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St. Mature audience only. Comedian, actor, singer and writer. Tickets start at $50. Tickets and more information: capitoltheatre.org.
• The Silos and Walter Salas-Humara, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. The Silos is a ’90s alternative rock band. Tickets and more information: theseasonsyakima.com.
• Rough Sets Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
FRIDAY
• Fridays in the Field, 7 p.m., J Bell Cellars, 73 Knight Hill Road, No. 9768, Zillah. Singer/songwriter Kara Hesse, soul and rock ’n’ roll. Tickets: $20 adults, ages 17 and younger free. Tickets and information: www.jbellcellars.com.
• Rondi ’n’ Bart, 7 p.m., Eats and Elixers, 901 Summitview Ave. Jazz and pop rock duo performing ‘70s favorites.
• Lonestar, 8 p.m., Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish. Country. Tickets: $20 at legendscasino.com.
SATURDAY
• Pioneer Power Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m., Fullbright Park, 4508 Main St., Union Gap. Vintage tractors, draft horse demonstrations, threshing and binding demos, working blacksmiths, tractor pulls, swap meet, vintage snowmobile club, food and more. Cost: $5, 12 and younger are free.
• Peddlers Corner Flea Market, 9 a.m., 208 Ahtanum Road, Union Gap. Seventeen vendors plus food.
• Planning Vegetables for Winter Gardens, 10 a.m., Heirloom Garden adjacent to greenhouse, 1522 S 18th Ave. One-hour class by Yakima County Master Gardeners; bring lawn chair, limited seating.
• Bookstore Romance Day, 1-3 p.m., Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave. Meet and greet at least 16 romance writers from the Pacific Northwest. Signed books available online for preorder if you can’t attend.
• La Invasion de la Banda, 2 p.m., Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St. Tickets and information: https://bit.ly/YH-Rinvasiontoppenish.
• WineStock, 3-8 p.m., Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road. Rod Giles solo acoustic, Wasted on the Way (CSN&Y tribute), Janis Lives (Janis Joplin tribute) and Moon Daddy Band (Santana). Tickets: $35 advance, $45 at the gate. Feel free to bring blankets, chairs or picnic.
• Half Step Down, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Heavy blues on the patio.
• Los Huracanes del Norte, 8 p.m. Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish. Fiftieth anniversary tour. Different styles of Norteño music. Tickets: $70 at legendscasino.com.
ONGOING
• 2022 Nature Day Camp, 9 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20, Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. Outdoor summer nature camp. Registration and details: www.ahtrees.org.
• Story time at Inklings, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave. Educator liaison Luanne Clark reads stories to little ones.
• Larson Gallery exhibits “Vibrational” and “Art as a Special Path,” through Aug. 27, Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave.
• Yakima Table Tennis, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road. All ages, all abilities. Club play free, parking costs $2 a night.
• 10x10x10xTieton Exhibition, noon-3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and by appointment through Oct. 10, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton. Exhibition featuring works no larger than 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches. To make an appointment, email 10x10@tietonarts.org with 24-hour notice.
• Queer Happy Hour, 6-9 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of each month, Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Cost: $5. Seniors invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ’50s and ’60s and other favorites.
• Valley Mall Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. Farmers, artists and craftspeople selling fresh produce, meat, baked goods, arts, crafts, gifts and other locally made goods.
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, 22 S. Third St. Food and handcrafted products from farmers, specialty food producers, artisan and craft makers, food preparers, plus entertainers (buskers).
