To submit and view events for the Explore calendar, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
TODAY
• Scott Clay, 5 p.m., Public House of Yakima West, 5703 Tieton Drive. Seattle musician performing upbeat, easygoing songs.
• Porch Party, 5:30 p.m., Yakima Women’s Century Club, 304 N. Second St. Live music, games, hot dogs and ice cream. Family-friendly event. Cost: $12 at the door, includes dinner, a beverage, dessert and music.
• Franklin Park Summer Sunset Concert Series, 6 p.m., Franklin Park, 2101 Tieton Drive. Spiced Rye performing Americana. Bring picnic dinner and blanket or lawn chair.
• Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys, 6 p.m., Freehand Cellars, 420 Windy Point Drive, Wapato. Acoustic, alternative rock, pop, folk and R&B.
• Brohamm, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Motown and R&B on the patio.
• Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour, 8 p.m., Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road. American rock band. Tickets start at $40 at legendscasino.com.
SATURDAY
• Scott Clay, 5 p.m., Public House of Yakima East, 171 Iron Horse Court. Seattle musician performing upbeat, easygoing songs.
• Fort Vine, 7 p.m., Single Hill Brewing Co., 102 N. Naches Ave. New York City indie folk duo.
• James Howard Band, 7 p.m., Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Original blues and rock and instrumental rock.
• Stompin’ Ground, 7 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Newer country, classic country and rock ’n’ roll on the patio.
• Levi Platero Band, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. NAMA (Native American Music Association) award winner performing original blues, rock ’n’ roll, R&B and cover tunes, acoustic and electric. Cost: $18 general admission at theseasonsyakima.com.
SUNDAY
• Sunday serenade, 1 p.m., Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road. Sing and songwriter Jo-Anne Carlson.
• Viva La Musica Concert Series, 5-7 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Park, South Eighth Street next to Washington Middle School. Los de Allá performs.
• KROME, 6-8 p.m., HopTown Wood-Fired Pizza, 2560 Donald-Wapato Road, Wapato. Rock, R&B and country in the HopYard.
• Outdoor Summer Cinema Series, about 8:30 p.m., Chesterley Park, 40th Avenue and River Road. "Encanto." Sit up close on blankets or farther back in lawn chairs.
• Sing On: Karaoke Contest semifinals, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Finals are Aug. 21. Prizes for first through fifth place.
MONDAY
• Punchline at Punks, 8 p.m. Punks Bar, 31 N. First Ave. Open mic comedy.
WEDNESDAY
• West Valley Library Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., 223 S. 72 Ave. Stories, rhymes and crafts for preschoolers.
• Wine Down Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Wilridge Winery, 250 Ehler Road. Stimulus Package: guitar, harmonica and vocals.
• VanderMears, 6 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Country, rock and blues on the patio.
THURSDAY
• Rod Giles Band, 6 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Blues, rock and jazz fusion on the patio.
• Chad Bault, 7 p.m., Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St. Singer/songwriter performs Americana and indie folk. $15 cover.
• Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St. Mature audience only. Comedian, actor, singer and writer. Tickets start at $50. Tickets and more information: capitoltheatre.org.
• The Silos and Walter Salas-Humara, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. The Silos is a ’90s alternative rock band. Tickets and more information: theseasonsyakima.com.
• Rough Sets Comedy Night, 8 p.m., Bill's Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
ONGOING
• 2022 Nature Day Camp, 9 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 20, Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. Outdoor summer nature camp. Registration and details: www.ahtrees.org.
• Story time at Inklings, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Inklings Bookshop, 5629 Summitview Ave. Educator liaison Luanne Clark reads stories to little ones.
• Larson Gallery exhibits “Vibrational” and “Art as a Special Path,” Saturday through Aug. 27, Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave.
• High Steppe Climbing Summer Camp, weekly sessions through Aug. 22, Mondays-Thursdays 8:45-11:45 a.m. High Steppe Climbing, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave. Intro to wall and boulder climbing, fun-based learning, no prior experience necessary. Ages 6-11. Cost: $150 members, $165 nonmembers. Information and registration: highsteppeclimbing.com.
• Yakima Table Tennis, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road. All ages, all abilities. Club play free, parking costs $2 a night.
• Roaring Fun Kids Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 17, Valley Mall Center Court, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. Free entertainment and learning for ages up to 12. Activity bags while supplies last.
• 10x10x10xTieton Exhibition, noon-3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and by appointment through Oct. 10, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton. Exhibition featuring works no larger than 10 inches x 10 inches x 10 inches. To make an appointment, email 10x10@tietonarts.org with 24-hour notice.
• Queer Happy Hour, 6-9 p.m. the second and fourth Fridays of each month, Collaboration Coffee, 18 S. First St.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Cost: $5. Seniors invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ’50s and ’60s and other favorites.
• Valley Mall Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Valley Mall, 2529 Main St., Union Gap. Farmers, artists and craftspeople selling fresh produce, meat, baked goods, arts, crafts, gifts and other locally made goods.
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, 22 S. Third St. Food and handcrafted products from farmers, specialty food producers, artisan and craft makers, food preparers, plus entertainers (buskers).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.