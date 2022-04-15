The Yakima Herald-Republic has updated its online calendar system. To submit and view events, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
TODAY
• Devil’s Gulch & the Missionaries with the Shivering Denizens, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Five-piece Americana rock band playing original music and obscure covers. Details and tickets: theseasonsyakima.com.
SATURDAY
• ArborFest “After the Fire,” 10 a.m., Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive. Twenty-plus stations to learn about environmental sciences. Bring your own reusable bag(s) to take home crafts, handouts and a tree to take home and plant.
• Brian James, 7 p.m., Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Nashville country-rock singer/songwriter.
SUNDAY
• Calibre 50 and Banda Carnaval, 2 p.m., Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St. Live Spanish banda music. Tickets: www.lenusa.com.
MONDAY
• Blippi the Musical, 6 p.m. Yakima Valley SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Blippi comes off the screen and onto the stage. Tickets: www.statefairpark.org/p/buy-tickets.
• Buckcherry, 6:30 p.m., Perham Hall, 705 Railroad Ave. in Zillah. American hard rock band. Tickets: $30 in advance at www.theoldwarehousezillah.com/new-events-1 or $34 at the door.
WEDNESDAY
• Rough Sets Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m., Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
• Lyrics Born, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. Bay Area hip-hop artist. Details and tickets: theseasonsyakima.com.
ONGOING
• Art Works NW, through April 23, Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Artist cooperative of over 60 artists in the 509 area code.
• Yakima Table Tennis, 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Ahtanum Youth Park, 1000 Ahtanum Road. All ages, all abilities. Club play is free, but parking costs $2 a night.
• Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Cost: $5. Seniors invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ’50s and ’60s and other favorites.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.