Most people who dream of running their own business focus on the unique skill, product or service they can provide to potential customers and the community. They typically don’t dream about accounting, licensing and technology issues.
But Yani Cisneros, bilingual business development manager with the Yakima County Development Association, is ready and willing to provide guidance on those nitty-gritty issues that come with operating one’s own business, and she enjoys seeing her work eventually produce results.
“With work in economic development, you don’t always see (results) immediately,” Cisneros said. “For example, whenever we bring a new business in, it can be sometimes five or 10 years before the public knows, or is aware of it, and by then we’re on to other projects.
“I do believe the work I do in the small-business community, I can see their growth at a faster pace. In a way, I can see the economic prosperity of our community working at a faster pace."
Cisneros, 28, was born in Mexico, moved to the Yakima Valley at age 5 and has been here ever since. The graduate of East Valley High School previously worked in advertising and marketing at Fox 41 and Telemundo in the Yakima/Tri-Cities area, a job she believes prepared her well for her current position.
“Currently, what I’m doing with our small-business community is building one-on-one technical assistance training, focused around digital literacy, financial literacy as well as marketing,” she said. “If there is an entrepreneur who wants to start a business, we help them with a business plan, all of the licensing and permitting -- all at no cost to the business community.”
Learning the basic terminology and practices of finances are among the skills Cisneros teaches new entrepreneurs: keeping regular balance sheets, income statements and the basics of operating a business banking account.
Understanding technology and marketing in the digital world is another important skill for which YCDA can provide training.
“Before COVID, (business owners) have never really needed to use technology to run their business," Cisneros said. "Now that’s switched. In order for them to renew their business license, everything that they need to do in regard to permitting or licensing for their business, they need to go online.
“Since COVID we saw that need, so we developed this training material so that our business community can take that, at no cost, and can start utilizing the digital tools to better help their business.”
Cisneros started at YCDA in 2020, and also has been involved in the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, serving as board chair since January 2022. The organization, started in 2009, runs awareness events such as spring’s Taco Fest and the Estrella Awards to celebrate Hispanic individuals in different industries.
“We are bringing awareness to what our Hispanic business community is doing in this area, as well as education for them -- helping businesses understand what they need in order to thrive,” she said.
Outside of work, Cisneros enjoys spending time with family members in the Yakima Valley and hiking with her 4-year-old son, Liam.
“Me and my son love to go on hikes and explore. And I enjoy just going to the gym; it’s a nice stress reliever,” she said.
Overall, Cisneros said she’s seen a lot more businesses become more engaged when they want to learn about administering their business.
“Usually a lot of business owners go into business because they know their product or service, and we’re really here to help them find the correct tools and resources so they can manage and administer their business,” she added. “Hopefully in the long run, help them sustain their business. All of that leads toward the economic prosperity of our community.”
