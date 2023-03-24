Age: 31
Profession: Jewelry business owner
Residence: Yakima
Vanessa Guzmán’s jewelry brand is called Alma de Oro, which translates to soul of gold.
Guzmán acknowledges her family and culture’s influence on her love of gold, which started at an early age when she would receive gifts of gold jewelry from her family’s travels to and from Mexico.
“I really hope to create a movement through my brand that brings about social change and shows people that ethics combined with spirituality and business is possible,” Guzmán said. "We are not religious in any form but there is a lot of spirituality that is tied into my Mexican heritage/lineage that also helps me navigate the way I do business."
Alma de Oro offers gold rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Custom name necklaces are the most popular item in Guzmán’s inventory. The brand offers several fonts to choose from.
Guzmán sells her jewelry at parties, expos, business collaborations, festivals, community and charity events and pop-ups, but she doesn’t have a store front. Using her website and connecting with people on a personal level has helped her business thrive.
“We really love the downtown Yakima area and try to incorporate those businesses into ours to help drive business downtown," she said. "Everything we do and decide serves a purpose and has an intention behind it, which honestly why I feel like Alma De Oro is thriving the way that it is. People see the meaning behind it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.