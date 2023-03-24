Age: 28
Profession: Client service specialist, Heritage Wealth Advisors
Residence: Yakima
Boosting the financial literacy of clients, and providing help in Spanish when necessary, is the mission of Stephanie Macias Flores and her co-workers at Heritage Wealth Advisors in Yakima.
“We’re an awesome team and really like to build relationships with our clients. It’s not just your normal savings bank account -- we actually strive to help our clients save money,” said Macias Flores, a client service specialist with Heritage.
“Lots of clients, I feel, don’t really have a lot of financial education,” she added. "That’s what our goal is. We want to make sure that our clients walk out the door feeling confident that their money is safe with us.”
Macias Flores, 28, worked four years at Solarity Credit Union and joined Heritage Wealth Advisors in the fall of 2021. Born and raised in Yakima, she graduated from West Valley High School and is working toward her bachelor's degree in economics at Washington State University.
She is bilingual to help serve her clients who speak only Spanish or a limited amount of English, and helps Heritage’s financial advisers with investment planning, retirement savings and settling estates for clients and their families.
“Since I’m still in school, that’s normally what I do (in my free time), Macias Flores said. “I work eight hours a day at the office and then I switch into school mode. When I’m not doing school I’m doing either yoga or I’m at the gym.”
