While earning her Associate of Arts degree from Yakima Valley College, Sophia McDougall was working as a barista.
Now that she's done with classes, she has her own coffee shop. It's called Sopho’s Mojo in Sundquist Hall on the YVC campus.
Before she imagined running her own business, McDougall took a business class.
“I'm so grateful that I did. I didn't have a clue of where to even start, what steps to take, and the business class helped me a lot,” McDougall said. “I referred back to that because when I was applying to work at YVC, they had me write up a business plan.”
Before she approached YVC about opening a coffee shop on campus, McDougall began by purchasing equipment while figuring out if she'd open a brick-and-mortar or mobile shop.
“I remembered YVC didn’t really have anything on campus, so I went and talked to some people and asked if could set up a little stand for the college students,” McDougall said.
The timing was perfect, as YVC had been reaching out to vendors to open something up in a spot on the south side of the campus.
“It was crazy quick because I came up with the idea in September and then I talked to them (YVC)," she said.
She wanted to open Jan. 3, when classes started. Since then, McDougall has created a welcoming environment for students on campus.
Sopho’s Mojo has a huge seating area with room for about 85 people. It’s filled with tables and chairs and a lounge area with cushioned chairs.
“It’s perfect. Students come in there with their textbooks or whatever, they come in groups to study and grab a cup of coffee. Some of the maintenance men that helped me set my machines up, they come in and check on me from time to time. One of them said, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve never seen this area so alive,” McDougall said.
That makes her proud and excited.
Open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Sopho’s Mojo serves a variety of drinks like tea, coffee and mixed Red Bulls. The shop provides breakfast and lunch options for students including chicken bakes, bagels, breakfast croissants, muffins and cookies.
McDougall hopes to add smoothies to her menu when the weather gets warmer. During the summer when the campus is quieter with fewer students, the stand won’t be open. She’s hoping to take Sopho’s Mojo mobile.
“I'm looking to get, like, a food trailer or truck or something like that. I’ll go mobile for events like weddings, graduations, maybe I’ll be a vendor somewhere, like at pop-ups,” McDougall said.
Though only open a short time, McDougall has learned a lot about running a business and herself.
“I've learned that I can't do everything by myself. I need help," she said. "I have to let someone else take over sometimes because I can't just do everything all the time. I’m grateful for how supportive my family is. I probably wouldn’t be doing this without them."
Sopho Mojo is the nickname McDougall’s dad has called her since she was a small child, an easy choice when choosing her shop’s name. Her sister designed her business logo and helped created flyers to distribute on the YVC campus. McDougall’s mother has owned businesses in the past and helped guide her through starting and running hers. Even her brother lends a hand, helping buy supplies when McDougall needs a hand.
“I’ve created an environment that’s enjoyable and comfortable for the students. There are times when the whole area is full and it’s crazy and really exciting. I’m glad I’m making a difference,” McDougall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.