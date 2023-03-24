In many ways, Sierra Foster is living the life she always envisioned for herself. She grew up in a small, rural town in western New York, about an hour south of Buffalo. She loved growing up in her small community and from a young age, she knew she wanted to be involved in health care.
Now, Foster lives in Zillah with her husband and four kids, just a 20-minute drive from Sunnyside, where she works as one of the hospital’s administrators.
Foster first made the cross-country trek from New York to Washington to attend Washington State University, where she got her bachelor’s degree in basic medical sciences. During that time, she searched for her calling. Foster considered being a surgeon, or perhaps an anesthesiologist.
She spent time in Washington and New York hospitals shadowing physicians. It was during this time Foster realized there was more than one way to provide patients with quality health care.
“It was interesting because multiple people had issues that were outside of their scope to fix and it really came down to different operational concerns or management concerns,” Foster said. “I thought to myself, there’s got to be a way that I could help physicians and front-line clinicians do their job and focus on doing their job while someone else takes care of their problems and that helps identify those boulders and knock them down.”
Foster returned to WSU to get her master’s degree in health policy administration. During her first internship, Foster returned to New York, where she spent three months learning about how removing barriers to care can allow doctors to focus more on their patients.
For her graduate research project, Foster studied a relevant topic: physician recruitment and retention in critical access hospitals in Eastern Washington.
During her research, Foster spoke with hospital administrators across the state. That’s when she met Brian Gibbons, the current CEO and president of Astria Health and president of Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Foster joined Astria in 2017. Since then, she’s worked to fill in coverage gaps in the Lower Valley and helped keep Astria Sunnyside above water during its bankruptcy case and more recent financial issues.
Most recently, Foster said she worked with the hospital’s director of therapy services, Jill Raines, to identify and address a gap in pediatric therapy services.
“We realized there was a very large gap in services for kids, pediatric services such as speech therapy and occupational therapy,” Foster said. “We realized that it’s also really important for children to get those services at a young age.”
“Those types of problems, looking at them and figuring out how we can fix that in our community, was as simply as justifying the positions and developing that program,” Foster said.
She said one of her most recent proud moments was being able to bring in a pediatric speech-language pathologist and a pediatric occupational therapist to Astria Sunnyside.
Though Sierra’s position allows her to make decisions like bringing on new hospital staff, she said not all decisions are as easy or have as clear of an outcome.
“It’s an overwhelming sense of responsibility,” Foster said. To help her deal with the weight of her position, Foster said a colleague in her first days at Astria gave her advice that she still carries with her.
“They told me it’s about focusing on three pillars. Your community, the organization and yourself, and aligning those pillars in an order. Putting the community first is the most important thing because at the end of the day, that’s why we’re here. We're here to provide services for people,” Foster said.
Foster said the next most important pillar was the organization, followed by oneself. Foster said this type of prioritization is needed in her field since she shouldn’t be thinking about herself when making decisions that could impact the health care of others and because her organization needs to succeed to meet the community’s needs.
While she may be a young person in an influential position, Foster said there’s still a lot she doesn’t know and a lot to be learned. She said that while many aspects of the current health care system in the U.S. need to change, she’s not quite sure what that change is yet.
She welcomes the change anyway.
“I think it’s really important to be open to change,” Foster said. “The way health care is going won’t be sustainable, but I don’t know what it’s gonna be. ... With every next step we have to be open and willing to look at alternative ways of doing things and not getting stuck in the examples that were set before. If we collectively just focus on doing the best we can here, that’s really important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.