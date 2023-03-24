Age: 36
Profession: Assistant state attorney general
Residence: Yakima
Sarah Flory was working on a double-major in psychology and law and justice when a professor suggested she consider law school.
It was an idea that put her on a career path in child advocacy, which she has been doing for nine years with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office’s Children Youth and Families Division.
Flory, an assistant attorney general, handles dependency cases for the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, and trains other lawyers in family law.
While some people, particularly families involved in an abusive situation, think child services seek to take children away from their parents, Flory said the goal is to do what is best for the child and families. And that works best when there is collaboration between the state and families.
“A good day at the office is when we have a return home (of a child) that is successful,” Flory said. “You have to have a trial return home for six months before we can dismiss a case. It’s great when we can recommend a dismissal.”
Getting there, she said, involves developing relationships with the family and helping them to work toward what’s best for the child.
While the aim is to keep the child and family together, Flory said if that’s not possible, then the state will move toward finalizing guardianship or adoption for the child.
Flory was introduced to child advocacy during her studies at Gonzaga University’s law school, and she became a court appointed special advocate, a volunteer who advocates for children who have been abused or neglected by parents or caregivers.
After working in Spokane, Flory moved to Yakima, where she worked at the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and joined the attorney general’s office in March 2014.
