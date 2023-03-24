Rochelle Saucedo Mendoza’s journey to Yakima County’s Election Division began at Starbucks.
Yakima County Elections Manager Kathy Fisher frequented the café, where Saucedo-Mendoza worked as a barista. The two would talk briefly while Saucedo Mendoza served Fisher coffee. The elections manager would share a little bit about the elections process and her work.
Saucedo-Mendoza was interested.
One day, Fisher told her the Election Division had an opening for a bilingual election specialist. Saucedo-Mendoza decided to take a chance and apply.
“I thought, ‘OK, you know, I’ll give it a try. If it doesn’t work out, it’s OK. No harm, no foul,’” Saucedo-Mendoza said.
After seven months in that job, things are indeed working out.
“She strives for perfection in everything she does,” Fisher said. “She’s a part of the community. She’s very genuine and relatable.”
Saucedo-Mendoza is a first-generation Mexican American, born and raised in the Yakima Valley. She works with a team of five, as well as a group of volunteers during election season, to maintain Yakima’s democratic process.
Her work includes processing voter data, helping with translations and doing outreach to increase voter participation. She helps with everything from candidate filing to processing ballots and signatures to going out in the community and holding events.
“It’s a very fulfilling job. There’s so much integrity that goes into it and I love that. I love seeing other people get that feeling as well,” she said.
Saucedo-Mendoza touches on integrity a lot. Her job has given her a greater respect for representation and elections.
One of her responsibilities is helping Spanish speakers learn about voting. During the 2022 election, she helped one Yakima resident through the entire process.
“I had a gal come in, she didn’t know any English and she was wanting to vote but didn’t know where to start. I had the chance to not only get her registered but getting her ballot in that very moment and helping her fill it out,” Saucedo Mendoza said. “Seeing the happiness on her face as soon as she dropped that ballot into the ballot box. It was fantastic.”
Martha Jiménez is the bilingual program and office coordinator and handles much of the translation for election materials. She said Saucedo Mendoza has helped review translations, while also assisting with interpreting across the auditor’s office.
“She’s been a great resource when out in the community, just explaining in Spanish all of our services,” Jiménez said. “She assists the voters that need assistance in Spanish, which has been a great asset to our office.”
Saucedo-Mendoza holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University and is working on a master’s degree in information technologies and administrative management. It doesn’t leave her much free time, she said, but she tries to play volleyball and exercise when she can.
Between work and school, there’s little downtime. Elections are a year-round commitment.
“The thing is, we’re always in election mode. We’re always preparing for an election, whether it’s the one that we’re currently in or whether we’re preparing for the next,” Saucedo-Mendoza said.
