Age: 32
Profession: Third-grade teacher at Kirkwood Elementary School in Toppenish
Residence: Wapato
Born and raised in the Yakima Valley, Rhiannon Gonzalez knew that when she became a teacher, she wanted to work in the same diverse communities she grew up in. She’s worked at Kirkwood Elementary School in Toppenish for about four years now.
After students returned from remote learning in the early pandemic, Gonzalez noted more social and behavioral difficulties in her students. Gonzalez focuses on making sure her kids feel appreciated and understood not just as students, but as people.
“For me, personally, I find that the social aspect comes first,” she said. “People might disagree, but I really believe that kids will do whatever you want them to do, as long as they trust you and they know that you care for them.”
In her classroom, Gonzalez works to help her students believe in themselves. The class participates in “community circles” in the morning, where students can share their thoughts and opinions on a given topic. Gonzalez also focuses on a growth mindset, where students know that progress in their learning is possible if they work for it.
As an educator, Gonzalez said she was inspired by some of her own teachers, particularly her fourth-grade teacher, who made learning fun.
