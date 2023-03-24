Age: 36
Profession: Organizer for Poder Latinx
Residence: Yakima
Renato Mendoza decided to pursue a career in public service after he spent a summer working in agriculture with his father in the Yakima Valley.
It was a tough, physically demanding job that puts food on tables around the world. It was also work that didn’t pay very well.
After working as an organizer around the country, he returned to Central Washington for a job with Poder Latinx as an advocate for voter involvement in the Latino community.
“At the local level, there’s a huge opportunity to make an impact,” he said. “Why can’t you have the right to vote, if you’re active?”
Born in Mexico, Mendoza emigrated to the U.S. in 1993, grew up attending public schools in Yakima and graduated from the University of Washington.
Last year, he moved back to Yakima to help register and educate voters. He wants to listen to and understand community members, and hopes people participate regardless of what they believe in.
“I get to do the work that I like, in the hometown that raised me, near my parents,” he said.
