Poder Latinx voter outreach
Poder Latinx director Renato Mendoza does voter outreach near Martin Luther King Junior Park Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Age: 36

Profession: Organizer for Poder Latinx

Residence: Yakima

Renato Mendoza decided to pursue a career in public service after he spent a summer working in agriculture with his father in the Yakima Valley.

It was a tough, physically demanding job that puts food on tables around the world. It was also work that didn’t pay very well.

After working as an organizer around the country, he returned to Central Washington for a job with Poder Latinx as an advocate for voter involvement in the Latino community.

“At the local level, there’s a huge opportunity to make an impact,” he said. “Why can’t you have the right to vote, if you’re active?”

Born in Mexico, Mendoza emigrated to the U.S. in 1993, grew up attending public schools in Yakima and graduated from the University of Washington.

Last year, he moved back to Yakima to help register and educate voters. He wants to listen to and understand community members, and hopes people participate regardless of what they believe in.

“I get to do the work that I like, in the hometown that raised me, near my parents,” he said.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

