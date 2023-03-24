Age: 32
Profession: Social studies teacher at Davis High School in Yakima
Residence: Yakima
Patrick Molohon is first and foremost an anthropologist. Over the years, he’s attempted to give his A.C. Davis High School students an appreciation for anthropology, which includes the study of human cultures.
This year, he got the chance to teach them his favorite subject outright with the International Baccalaureate program’s anthropology class. The class is open to juniors and seniors in the IB program, a rigorous academic pathway that aims to cultivate thoughtful young learners.
Molohon, who holds degrees in anthropology from Central Washington University, tried for years to bring the class to Davis. But the pandemic halted his efforts until this school year.
When Molohon was a young anthropology student, he found the field validating because it encouraged him to question cultural beliefs that did not make sense to him and look for explanations. He wants to pass that feeling of validation onto his students.
One way he’s approached that is by having his class read cultural studies of migrant farmworkers in the United States. Many of his students share that experience. Molohon said he hopes his students see their lives are worth learning about, just like the people they read about in history class.
