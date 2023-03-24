It took a leap of faith, a good deal of research and a ton of support from his family for Oscar Zapien to make the change from a 14-year career in law enforcement to owning and operating his own business.
His downtown Yakima bar, The Tap, survived despite opening during the height of the COVID pandemic. And as a result of that experience, the lifelong Toppenish-area resident said he would encourage others to follow his path if they have the urge.
“Sometimes I get asked about other people trying to open their own businesses. And the biggest thing I tell them is, just go do it. If you never attempt it, you’ll never know,” Zapien said.
“I’ve heard that the graveyard is filled with dreams, and a lot of people who weren’t able to realize those dreams,” he added. “If you’re someone who wants to go back to school or open a business or do something that’s been on your mind for awhile, I challenge that person just to go do it. Go take that one step, go find out something about what you want to go do.”
Zapien said he leaned on his family and his religious faith as he considered changing careers a few years ago. The challenge of “super high turnover” and his duty, as a sergeant, to constantly train new officers for the Toppenish Police Department also factored into his decision.
“It forced me to take inventory of where I was in life. That really was the catalyst for thinking outside of the box and thinking what I wanted to do for my future,” Zapien said. “Hence, the whole business idea comes back into my mind.”
Zapien and his older brother, Eddie, started with a business plan, researching customers’ demographics and the market for craft beer.
“I feel like, in the Yakima area, we have a lot of great breweries and taprooms that we can all partake in. What was going to make us different that people would want to come and see us?” he asked.
“Through my research I found out that there was a self-pour model. I gravitated toward that, looked into it a little bit more. That’s what is going to make me different among the pack.”
The Tap has 50 taps on a wall opposite the large windows facing Chestnut Avenue. They include craft beer, typical domestics, imports, cider, seltzer, wine and some cocktails, Zapien said.
Customers check in at the front counter and open up a tab with their debit or credit card. They receive a wristband that is linked to that tab and which activates any of the taps on the wall, charging by the ounce.
This allows customers to sample small amounts of many different beers without having to wait in line or make a decision on something they might not enjoy.
“You don’t have to wait in line, you don’t have to wait for a server to come and serve you your next beer if you finish yours. You get to pour as little or as much as you want,” Zapien said. “Because you pay by the ounce, you no longer have to commit to a whole glass -- which is awesome.
“If you like it, you can come back and get a fuller glass. If you don’t, you’re only out a few cents as opposed to $6, $7, $8 or $9.”
Zapien said The Tap was a “COVID baby” that opened Aug. 15, 2020, instead of the planned opening date of April 2020, as the state’s business shutdown put things on hold. Social media helped The Tap establish a good following and get its name and self-pour concept out there among beer drinkers.
“I would say that COVID obviously affected everybody in their own way, but for us as a business opening during COVID was a benefit. I say that because it forced us to slow down,” he added. “We could learn the ways, the processes, the systems at a much slower rate than having to open to the public and just -- boom! We got to make mistakes but fix them at a slower rate.”
Zapien enjoys being able to make his own decisions and set his own hours, which has allowed him to be around for his four school-age children while his wife, Roxanna, pursues opportunities as a travel nurse.
"I like the team that we’ve created, and the fact that I’m able to help them make a living," he added, noting The Tap employs seven people beside the two Zapien brothers. "I can create jobs that help other people and other families, that’s super rewarding."
Outside of work, Zapien said he and his wife are "super busy" with their jobs and raising their family, but they enjoy traveling when they can. He also is involved in real estate investing.
