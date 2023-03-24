Mishani Jack-Gonzalez has worked in a lot of courts in Yakima County. She spent the first eight years of her career working for Yakama Tribal Court, moving to federal court in Yakima.
Jack-Gonzalez observed how those court systems worked, especially in relation to tribal court and Native Americans. She noticed where there were holes and shortfalls and where she thought more could be done and gaps could be filled.
“After seeing all that, I had insight on what it was I wanted to do and what I wanted to focus my time on. That was definitely equity and access applying to tribal courts,” Jack-Gonzalez said.
“That was my aim and that’s the job I ended up having.”
Jack-Gonzalez is now a court program analyst for the Tribal State Court Consortium. Her overarching goal is to improve relationships and understandings between tribes, tribal courts and neighboring local courts.
“I help foster the relationship there and the understanding of tribes and tribal sovereignty and all those issues that impact the tribe,” Jack-Gonzalez said. “This is that forum that we’re trying to provide in order to make sure that there’s an understanding. There are 29 tribes; each one is very different.”
Her work isn’t limited to Yakima County, as Jack-Gonzalez works with tribes across Washington.
She’s enjoyed meeting people from different tribes and seeing their work and efforts.
“I get to see all the innovative ways tribes are growing and bringing back traditional aspects into their own sovereign judicial practices. It’s refreshing and honestly, quite inspiring,” Jack-Gonzalez said. “There is a uniqueness about tribal healing courts that, I feel, touch on the larger picture of community healing -- and that’s really what matters in a time where community is often threatened.”
It’s a big job, one that is difficult to summarize in a single sentence. In a single day, Jack-Gonzalez can plan meetings and conferences, develop education for stakeholders and conduct research on legislation and issues.
Her work falls under the wings of the state Supreme Court’s Gender & Justice Commission. She works to improve the legal experiences for victims of domestic violence or neglect by seeking systemic solutions and local ones, like ensuring domestic violence protection orders are communicated across jurisdictions.
Much of her work involves increasing opportunities for support and healing for victims.
“That’s the focus when it comes to domestic violence. Finding the resources for people to heal,” Jack-Gonzalez explained. “Same with ICWA (Indian Child Welfare Act) courts, making sure they go through a process that is connected to tradition and healing.”
Jack-Gonzalez said her motivation stems from some of the discrepancies in the court system she saw working and growing up. She was raised on the Yakama reservation and wants to see a world where all children have access to a more equitable legal system.
“Hopefully future generations have a better experience than I had growing up,” Jack-Gonzalez said. “I think that’s why this work is so important to me -- to ensure that future generations have the tools they need to succeed.”
Jack-Gonzalez also feels the importance of future generations first-hand. She is raising her two children in Toppenish. When she’s not traveling across the state for work, her family enjoys swimming and exploring the outdoors.
Jack-Gonzalez is pursuing a law degree.
