Age: 32
Profession: Clinical director of the Barth Clinic
Residence: East Selah
When she joined her family’s business in 2011, Meagan Takamori wasn’t sure she’d stick around. She was in her early 20s, working to maintain her sobriety and trying to figure out her next step in life.
Just over a decade later, Takamori is now a substance use disorder professional and the clinical director of Barth Clinic. She took over for her father, who inherited the position from his father, who founded the clinic in Yakima in 1991.
The private clinic provides outpatient substance abuse services in Yakima and Ellensburg using the Minnesota model/12-step approach. Its services span from a small recovery-related bookstore to intensive outpatient programs that can last for up to three months.
Takamori has spent the last 12 years familiarizing herself with every aspect of the clinic’s operations.
“I worked as a receptionist for four or five years and then I did a little bit of our house arrest and then I did the finances here before doing some administrative work,” Takamori said. ”That’s when I realized I wanted to be a drug and alcohol counselor. I wanted to be working hands-on with our patients so I decided to go to school.”
Though she misses working more closely with her patients, she said she sees her new role as clinical director as a way to ensure quality care not just for her patients but all of the clinic’s patients.
“I’m still learning, I’m still growing and I really want to learn," she said. "It’s a different side of things because I’m not dealing with patients as much as I am with our counselors, but the cool thing is I get to make sure they’re treating our patients the way I’d want to be treated.”
Takamori is part of the Yakima Family Treatment Court and sits on the board of Yakima Valley College’s chemical dependency program. Meagan lives in East Selah, where she was raised, with her husband and two children.
