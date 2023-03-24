When he was growing up, Martin Garibay thought he was destined to work in agriculture for the rest of his life.
But a program that exposed him to office life and work opened his eyes to a greater potential.
“I saw that I could do it, and I had other opportunities,” Garibay said.
Today, Garibay, 36, is helping other people find career paths as People for People’s employment and training operations manager.
While People for People is best known for its Meals on Wheels and transportation services — its buses regularly travel the streets of Yakima — the group provides a variety of services in the region, such as maintaining the Greater Columbia 211 call center that provides referrals to health and human service resources, advocates for people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and employment services.
Garibay said People for People provides career training for people in Yakima, Klickitat and Skamania counties. His clients range from teens who dropped out of high school to teenage parents and people who are unemployed.
One aspect of his job is helping people overcome barriers that stand between them and getting a job, such as completing their education, learning how to use a computer, writing resumes and interviewing for a job. He also helps them find jobs that they are going to be interested in.
That sometimes involves making sure the job’s the right fit for people. He’s had people who wanted to be nurses realize — before they went to nursing school — that the job was not going to be a good fit for them after job-shadowing a nurse.
“Wherever we place them, we want them to be excited about that work,” Garibay said. “I just want to make sure the opportunities that I got, everybody gets.”
In Garibay’s case, he fell into his work of helping others get on their career paths.
After he was a part of a program that introduced him to office work as a teenager, Garibay initially sought to pursue a career in criminal justice. But his adviser at Heritage University had him work as a work-study mentor and connected him with Heritage’s High School Equivalency Program Alliance.
The program helps migrant and seasonal farmworkers obtain a high school equivalency diploma. Garibay said his job as a mentor was to get people enrolled in the program and help them complete it.
He worked with the Northwest Community Action Center for five years, training people in life skills, eventually working his way into being a case coordinator. He moved over to People for People in 2019 when it acquired the program from the community action center.
At People for People, he went from being a counselor to manager for the program.
The program has room for about 300 people, Garibay said.
An important aspect of his job is ensuring that people see him and People for People as a safe place that offers support for them as they pursue a better life, even if they stumble.
“We tell all participants that we are not here to judge, but to help,” Garibay said.
He’s seen more than a few success stories, such as participants who were once homeless who now own homes or have successful careers.
“That’s what makes this work meaningful,” Garibay said. “Every success is a motivation to continue to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.