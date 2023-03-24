Age: 38
Profession: Vice president of customer experience, Solarity Credit Union
Residence: Yakima
There’s working remotely, as many managed to do during COVID-19, and then there’s working really remotely, as Solarity Credit Union’s Mandy Olson is doing … from Oahu.
The credit union’s vice president of customer experience was born and raised in Yakima and Selah but is temporary working from Hawaii due to her husband's temporary deployment there as a U.S. Army officer.
“It’s definitely a unique situation,” Olson said. “Solarity has always been very supportive of military families, so we’ve been in several remote situations since 2015.”
A graduate of Eisenhower High School and Central Washington University, Olson, 38, started as a teller in 2008 and worked her way up at Solarity, serving in her current position for the past year.
She has “worn a lot of different hats” during her 15 years at Solarity, including marketing and communications specialist, branch manager, and training and development coordinator.
Her current role requires talking with members about the services they need and their satisfaction with the credit union, through surveys and direct interaction.
Olson said the role accompanies the remodeling that took place at Solarity’s six Yakima Valley branches during the COVID pandemic. Solarity rearranged the layouts inside to allow staff members to work collaboratively with customers.
When not working remotely, Olson, her husband, Wayne, and two young children enjoy exploring Hawaiian culture, from its mom-and-pop stores and restaurants to its beaches.
