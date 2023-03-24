Lupita Carrillo enjoys giving back to her community. That includes public roles like her position as a Tieton City Council member, which led to her appointment to the Yakima Health District Board of Health.
She also serves on the Highland Community Coalition, which works toward a healthy, drug- and alcohol-free community for youth in the Highland area. Carillo grew up there, graduating from Highland High School in 2006.
Those roles are in addition to Carillo's full-time job as donor engagement director for YWCA Yakima. She was promoted to that position in December. It was an internal promotion from her initial job with YWCA Yakima as the nonprofit's first communications coordinator, a position she held for almost three years.
"I loved that position. I felt like being the communications coordinator was really easy for me," Carillo said. When the opportunity for the development director role came with Lisa Kapuza's departure, she decided to go for it.
She and Kapuza had worked together. "It was a natural fit, a natural transition," Carillo added. "I had a good role model."
That's invaluable because working with donors is more important than ever. YWCA Yakima has some big events and projects on the horizon. Carillo and others will be leading a capital campaign to help fund renovation of the old St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing building at the former Astria medical campus into a new domestic violence emergency shelter.
"It'll be incredible. The hope is that sometime next year, we are in," Carillo said.
YWCA Yakima is also getting ready for the 29th annual Leadership Luncheon, which is set for April 17. It is the organization's biggest single fundraising event; 1,200 people attended last year, Carillo said. It will feature author and domestic violence survivor Stephanie Land.
Power of the Purse in October is another big annual undertaking for the YWCA; it highlights the financial struggles that some experiencing domestic violence face, which can keep them in dangerous situations. Power of the Purse involves auctions and sales of purses, and the nonprofit will host a related event at the Valley Mall in Union Gap this year, Carillo said.
"Those three things keep us busy," she said.
Along with special events and fundraisers, Carillo works with YWCA Yakima's many donors of all kinds. They include those who provide financial support and purchase tickets to YWCA or third-party fundraisers, along with in-kind donors, those who donate items on the nonprofit's wish list and those who donate their time.
Those are all ways people can help YWCA Yakima. "It's also incredibly helpful when people share our social media posts," Carillo said.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted nonprofits, some more than others, "donors are definitely back" as the pandemic has receded.
"We are really, really, really lucky to be incredibly supported by the community," she said. "Domestic violence is a giant issue that has so many heads. We couldn't do it without the community."
In nominating Carillo for 39 Under 39, YWCA board member Lisa Picatti said Carillo has many years of working collaboratively throughout Yakima County on community issues. "She is a huge asset to the YWCA because of her understanding of our community needs," Picatti wrote.
Carillo was supported by others while growing up and knows from personal experience how important it is to help address those community needs.
As a young mom, Carillo met a couple through Yakima Valley Young Life, a nondenominational, faith-based organization for young people. Young Life has a group for teen mothers and the couple became her mentors, changing Carillo's life and the life of her daughter, now 18.
"I'm now involved with Young Life," Carillo said. "I believe every kid should have a good adult in their life."
Her role as a Tieton City Council member came as an invitation; she was actually invited twice to join the council. When she accepted the second time, she learned that she was the first Latina and the second person of color, Carillo said.
"That's when I learned a lot of things. Some things I wanted to change," she said, including making more resources available in Spanish. Tieton has a significant Hispanic population, but Carillo was only the second bilingual council member when she joined. Since then a third bilingual person has joined the council, she said.
Serving on nonprofit boards and in public office are among many ways people can make a difference. Though more young people are getting involved, some who are interested may not have the information they need that would prompt them to get involved. Carillo encourages them to learn more and take that step.
"I love it. I've learned a lot and I think it's a great opportunity to serve a community I know so well," she said. "For me, it's the future of our families. I still have friends there. I want the best for them."
