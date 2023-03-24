Age: 35
Profession: Customer service manager at Guitar Center
Residence: Yakima
Everything Kaimu Peneku does is passion driven.
That includes creating safe spaces for inclusivity, whether that means serving on the board of directors for Yakima Pride or organizing a charitable music festival during Thanksgiving.
Peneku moved to Yakima in 2018 with his partner, who’s from the area. They both joined Yakima Pride to find the gay community here and to help with changing the Yakima Valley’s acceptance of local LGBTQ+ members.
When he first joined Yakima Pride, Peneku noticed a lot of LGBTQ+ members were afraid to be their true, authentic selves. Over the last few years, his work with Yakima Pride has created a beacon of safety, helping individuals feel comfortable being themselves.
“We’re fostering an environment for the safe space initiative. One of the biggest things is that we're trying to assist local community members and businesses in creating these safe spaces. We really want to help them understand what it means to be inclusive and affirming,” Peneku said.
Last Thanksgiving, Peneku hosted a heavy metal music festival called “Thankskilling.”
In its second year, the event served as a charitable event. Attendees were admitted based on donations of nonperishable food items, coats, blankets, personal hygiene products and other items. The collected items were donated to a winter shelter on the Yakama Reservation.
The name “Thankskilling” was meant to be abrasive.
“As an Indigenous, Native Hawaiian, I understand the effects and the negative aspects of colonization. The name was to really tell the truth of the events that happened during the colonization of North America and other indigenous lands across the world,” Peneku said.
The goal was to use music to provide unity.
“I believe that music can unite people, and Yakima has a thriving music scene. We can continue to thrive if we can inspire the youth and inspire other parts of the community,” Peneku said.
“We are dedicated to making sure that our shows are free of homophobia, free of racism, free of disrespect, free of violence.”
