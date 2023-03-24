Julio Cruz oversees about 60 workers at Agro-Fresh, a Yakima-based company focused on keeping fruit and produce fresh.
“We’re the reason you can have apples year-round,” he said.
But the 36-year-old came from humble beginnings. Cruz grew up in Los Angeles, where he said he kept getting into trouble.
Then one day his dad — whom he had never met — reached out to him from Yakima before being deployed in the Iraq War.
“He wanted to meet me and asked me to come to Yakima,” Cruz said of his dad, Nabor Cruz. “And I did, and I never looked back.”
Cruz said he spent a few years working in the fields before getting his commercial driver’s license. He planned to drive trucks. But that plan changed when he applied for an opening at Agro-Fresh in Yakima, where he began as a seasonal worker.
He said he received support and opportunity at Agro-Fresh. He completed the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington, where he learned about chemicals that help fruit stay fresh longer.
Eventually, he was promoted to regional operations manager of the Pacific Northwest, where he’s helped his department grow from 10 employees to about 60.
He says he wants to pass on the same opportunities and support he received.
“Someone took a chance on me,” he said. “So I take a lot of chances. I hire a lot of people who are qualified but may not have the background on paper.
"I have the privilege of hiring a lot of students, a lot of people from lower-income backgrounds, and allow them to make something of themselves.”
Cruz spends much of his time at his company’s shop in east Yakima, where they have a lab and do research to improve food preservatives for growers, packers and retailers.
The company has a shop in Wenatchee as well. But its products are used well beyond the region.
Cruz said he travels extensively, teaching growers about his company’s products and how to apply the chemicals to crops before harvest and in packing houses. He’s been all over the Northwest and traveled overseas as part of his job.
Cruz said he’s been to Argentina, the Netherlands and Italy and is headed to Australia this spring.
"In this little place in Yakima we’re developing technology,” he said. “You’d be surprised what we’re developing here and pushing out across the world. Little old Yakima, who would know, right?
“We’re making a difference globally and it’s really exciting.”
Cruz is married with two daughters, 13-year-old Italia and 8-year-old Brissia. His wife, Marisela Lopez, is in the nursing program at Yakima Valley College.
After getting his career in full swing, Cruz moved his mom and sister here about six years ago. His mother, Maria Tonches, works at a fruit warehouse. His sister, Daisy Cruz, graduated from Yakima Valley College and now works in the fruit lab at Agro-Fresh.
“Yakima has given me such a great life, and I'm so grateful and proud to be a part of this community,” Cruz said.
