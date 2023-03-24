Age: 29
Profession: Statewide Volunteer Program Manager, Northwest Harvest
Residence: Yakima
When Josette Gonzales graduated from Wapato High School and Perry Technical Institute, she didn’t see herself working with a nonprofit food bank.
But Gonzales said her work as Northwest Harvest’s statewide volunteer program manager wound up being the right job for her.
“My skill set is in alignment with where my passion is,” Gonzales said.
At Northwest Harvest, Gonzales oversees the volunteer work at its three regional distribution centers and its current and soon-to-open community market. She’s been with the nonprofit for six years, the last two in her current position.
After graduating from Perry Tech with a certificate in business technology and accounting, she worked for Pacific Office Solutions before becoming an administrative assistant bookkeeper at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, where she got to see the organization's efforts promoting the Yakima Valley.
She started as a part-time volunteer and events coordinator with the food bank in 2017 while in the middle of a job transition and eventually got a full-time position.
Gonzales said she appreciates Northwest Harvest’s efforts to not just supply people’s immediate need for food, but to also work on the systemic root of hunger, as well as working with other community groups to address the issues of poverty.
For her, a good day at the office is seeing how the group’s plans come to fruition and help the community.
“I am really honored and happy to be a part of that,” Gonzales said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.