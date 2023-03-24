Jess Capen is a dog trainer. That's her occupation. But the owner of SmartyPaws PNW comes across more as a dog friend, not just a trainer.
Before a recent interview, Capen was slowly pushing her border collie, Reggie aka Regina (among other fun names), on a small merry-go-round at Sarg Hubbard Park. It looked like Capen was ready to join Reggie on the merry-go-round.
"I have the mentality of an 18-year-old," said Capen, a relentlessly cheerful 32-year-old. "You have to have some sort of humor when it comes to working with animals."
Capen was nominated for 39 Under 39 because she is trying to single-handedly change the local dog training industry from prong collars, pushing and pulling to a more positive approach, a nomination form said. She is working hard to help people who want to deepen their bond with their dog through training, it said.
Two words sum up Capen's approach: positive reinforcement. "It's hard changing people's minds when it comes to animals," she said. "I just want animals to be treated more kindly."
Capen works out of a shared facility with Acme Canine Center in Union Gap. She's teaching one of its leadership classes along with her own training through SmartyPaws. Capen also offers dog sitting services, and she works with dog rescues as well, including Wapato-based Res Q Angels Animal Rescue.
Born in Maryland, Capen came to the Yakima Valley with her family when she was 4 years old. She graduated from East Valley High School in 2008 and moved to Bellingham at age 24. Though she didn't have a job when she got there, Capen ended up staying in Bellingham for almost eight years.
"I knew dogs. I knew I didn't want to work in retail," Capen said. With that, she walked into Tails A Wagging in Bellingham one day and asked if the business was hiring. And it was.
Capen worked for seven years at the dog day care, which also offers training and other classes for dogs and their humans.
"The last two years, I had the official dog trainer title," she said. It meant she was busier than ever. That, combined with having to move to another rental home farther away because the house she was renting was sold, prompted her to move back with her family in East Valley.
SmartyPaws was a side hustle for about four years in Bellingham, Capen said. After moving back to the Valley less than a year ago, Capen noticed a need for the type of training she offers.
"Over here there's a lot of prong collars, a lot of choke chains, a lot of pulling on your dog," she said. The type of training she offers involves food, such as small treats for the right behavior.
"Not every dog learns the same way," she said. But no matter the challenges, her training is all positive reinforcement, Capen said. That includes rewarding not only prompted or requested behavior, but also rewarding offered behavior, such as when Reggie calmly lay down at Capen's feet all on her own.
Such behavior is exemplary for high-energy breeds like border collies. Reggie, who will be 4 years old in April, seemed ready to spring into a sprint at any moment, like border collies do. But she calmly stuck close to Capen.
"She's a perpetual child," Capen said as she looked at Reggie with fondness.
Reggie is one of Capen's three dogs. She has another border collie, 13-year-old Lillie: "She opened up the doors to border collies for me," said Capen, who had rat terriers before Lillie. She still has one: 14-year-old Rylee.
"He's an old man," she said of Rylee, who was born three months after Capen graduated from East Valley High. On the other end of age, Capen also has a foster puppy.
Capen appreciates the support of her family in what she calls "my endeavor." "It does feel good to have that," she said.
"I'm just trying to get the word out there about positive reinforcement," Capen added. "There is a better way."
