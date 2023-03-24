Age: 34
Profession: Entertainment
Residence: Wapato
Jason Logie is owner of WNM Entertainment, founded in 2010. With help from his brother, Albert Squeochs, Logie broadcasts sporting events around the Yakima Valley.
Logie is a citizen of the Yakama Nation and the name WNM, pronounced win-um, comes from the Ichiskíin language spoken by the Yakama people in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. It means "come here."
WNM broadcasts games throughout the Yakima Valley, and Logie travels with the Indigenous Hoops League to bring people games from some of Indian Country's finest athletes. WNM Entertainment also features music, modeling and art.
He also talks to youth about the aspects of being student athletes as he works for the Yakama Nation Higher Education & Adult Vocational Training Program. In that role, Logie helps enrolled Yakama members and other federally recognized tribal members apply for scholarships, FAFSA and college or trade schools.
Yakama Nation Higher Education & Adult Vocational Training administers the largest tribal-run scholarship and vocational training program in the Pacific Northwest, providing under one administration all Yakama enterprise and program scholarships.
