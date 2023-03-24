A love of animals and the ability to help livestock with their medical problems led Southern California native Jasmin Bardales to the Yakima Valley.
The chance to make an immediate and positive impact on sick and injured animals and their owners is a major reason Bardales enjoys working as a veterinarian at the Harrah Veterinary Clinic.
“Feeling like I’m making a difference was always something that I wanted to do with my job, with whatever I decided to do,” said Bardales, 29, who has worked at the Harrah clinic since August 2020.
“And definitely with veterinary medicine, I can do that in a tangible way. I get to see a sick animal come in and leave better,” she added. “It’s hard when that doesn’t happen, when I can’t make that happen, but it’s worth it for the cases where I get to see the animal and the owners go home happy.”
Bardales grew up in Southern California and earned both her undergraduate and doctor of veterinary medicine degrees at UC Davis before moving to the Yakima Valley.
“My interview at this job was the first time I’d ever been to Washington,” she said. “I emphasized in livestock and large animals at school, so I wanted to definitely continue to work with livestock. The Yakima Valley is a great place to do that.”
While most of the Harrah clinic’s patients are dogs and cats, Bardales visits farms throughout Yakima County and sometimes beyond to treat cows, horses, goats and other large animals.
Difficult births, known as dystocia, are typically when she’s called on to help livestock, including a Lower Valley case on Feb. 27 where “mom’s been pushing since 8 this morning and nothing’s coming out.”
She also recently fixed a goat’s broken leg and treated a yak, and occasionally is called upon to work with the Yakama Nation on its bison herd. Once in a while, an “exotic” pet such as a bearded dragon will be brought into the veterinary clinic.
Bardales can emphasize with those who own unusual pets, because she shares her Yakima home with two rats, a tortoise and a tarantula.
“The rats are so cute, and they’re very social. They’re almost like tiny little dogs — they’re furry, intelligent and they do interact with you,” she said. “The tarantula, I’ve had her for like 10 years now … it was in my biology class in school that we got to hold a tarantula, and I was like that is super cool, I want one! She’s big and easy to find, not like spiders just walking around.”
While Bardales is happy when she can help animals get better, it frustrates her to see preventable diseases, such as parvo, claim the lives of young puppies.
“It’s a fully vaccinatable, preventable disease and I have to watch puppies get sick and die from that,” she said of the infectious disease that attacks canine digestive systems. “I can’t do anything about it and I could have done something about it if they’d let me vaccinate (their animals).”
Bardales said she’s wanted to be a veterinarian since she was a little girl and a vet saved her dog. She’s always loved whatever animals her mother, Aminta, would allow her to have as a child, and now is helping them through her work at the Harrah clinic.
When she’s not helping animals at work and enjoying her exotic pets at home, Bardales enjoys cooking, crocheting and hiking, including making several trips to Mount Rainier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.