Age: 36
Profession: Student assistance program manager, Educational Service District 105
Residence: Yakima
Hope Baker has dedicated much of her career and studies to filling in gaps in the field of substance abuse. During her time at ESD 105, Baker has worked alongside her colleagues to bring new and effective models of drug abuse assistance to the city’s schools.
After getting her certificate as a substance use disorder professional at Yakima Valley College, she attended Central Washington University. There, she got a degree in sociology with a minor in psychology.
During her time at Central, Baker realized there was a lack of interest among her peers in the study of gender and sexual minorities, and she pursued that as part of her degree.
“I didn’t see anyone else looking at sociological issues through that lens," Baker said. "When we look at disproportionality, there are racial factors, and socioeconomic factors and there are factors having to do with gender and sexuality.”
Baker joined ESD 105 two years ago, right around the time the Educational Service District received a large grant from Project AWARE, which gives funding to schools to help de-stigmatize substance abuse and establish more holistic support networks for children struggling with substance abuse.
“What they wanted me to do with that grant was start to get us licensed as an organization and start actually delivering treatment services to young people in school, both mental health and substance abuse,” Baker said.
Having grown up around family members with substance abuse issues, Baker said a lot of what motivates her has to do with wanting to give kids the support she wishes she’d gotten as a child.
“I know I needed a lot of support in schools when I was a kid and didn’t have access to it," she said. "Being able to make sure that young people that come from the same place that I did have that access to care and don’t have barriers to that care is just really important to me.”
