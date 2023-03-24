Biography Name: Ashley Silva Age: 32 Profession: Special education teacher at West Valley High School Residence: West Valley {related_content_uuid}d73f833f-67ab-488e-944e-853670921609{/related_content_uuid}
Biography Name: Erika Daily Age: 36 Profession: Math teacher at West Valley High School Residence: West Valley {related_content_uuid}66859a99-e702-412f-a966-f637b967954b{/related_content_uuid}
In math, complementary angles are two angles that come together to equal 90 degrees, also known as a right angle. That’s how Erika Daily and Ashley Silva see themselves.
The pair are co-teachers at West Valley High School where they teach, unsurprisingly, math. For three classes a day, they instruct math classes with general education students and students who have Individualized Education Programs. They also spend time planning and reflecting on their lessons.
Through their work, Daily and Silva have made progress on integrating students with Individualized Education Programs into general education classes. Normally, these students would be in a class called resource math, which Silva also teaches.
But separating students like that can impact their self-image, Daily said. Students start to think of themselves as dumber than their peers when really what they need is extra support, which they find in the pair’s class.
“Students are so capable if they’re given that support,” Silva said.
Many people, regardless of ability, also have traumatic experiences with math, the pair said. Students who have a tough time understanding mathematical concepts start to think they are just bad at math and that cannot be changed. But Daily and Silva challenge that idea. They’ve seen self-esteem blossom when students finally understand the subject.
“Being successful with grade-level content that’s the same as everyone else’s is huge for morale,” Daily said.
With two teachers in the classroom, Daily and Silva notice more things about their students that they might otherwise not have time to. They also discuss findings and bounce ideas off each other.
The pair did not know each other well before this school year. Last spring, they both signed on to try out co-teaching. Since the start of this school year, they’ve seen each other every weekday, spending lunches together to go over lesson plans and discuss what works and what doesn’t.
“We’re also really reflective about what we do in here,” Silva said.
In their classes, the pair emphasize equality between the teachers. Daily said she’s seen co-teaching models where one teacher dominates the class while the other serves as a helper. Daily and Silva wanted to avoid that as much as possible. Instead, they try to embrace each other’s strength.
“She brings her level of expertise to the table, I bring my level and expertise to the table,” Daily said.
They also both have a genuine excitement for math. The walls of their classroom are decorated with witty math puns and a detailed poster of the quadratic equation.
Daily said she has always loved math. From a young age she was drawn to puzzles and enjoys figuring them out. But growing up, she had many math teachers who did not display an enthusiasm for the subject. She saw that pattern repeat in many students during her early career as an educator. It is a cycle she and Silva are trying to disrupt.
Their goal is to make math not the worst part of someone’s day.
Silva said she loves how math allows students to express their creativity, since there are multiple ways of solving problems and finding the correct answer.
The pair hope to continue their collaboration in future school years. Though not every classroom can embrace a co-teaching model — there are only so many teachers to go around — the combination of Daily and Silva has added up to a promising start.
