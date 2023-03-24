When Emily Nelson’s 4-year-old daughter asked her if she wished she didn’t have to work, Nelson had a simple answer for her: no. She loves her job and appreciates the impact it makes in young people’s lives.
Nelson is the director of student support services for Educational Service District 105. Over the past few years, she has led the charge on expanding access to mental health services for students in dozens of schools in Central Washington. Many of those students belong to underserved groups who might not otherwise be able to address their mental health needs.
ESD 105 is a regional hub organization that provides support services for schools in Yakima, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Klickitat counties.
Nelson oversees mental and behavioral health programs that local schools implement. That includes multi-tiered systems of support and positive behavioral intervention systems. She also works with student support personnel, education advocates, students and families involved in the criminal justice system and professional learning communities. She works with a trauma response team for districts experiencing difficult events and will oversee an internship program that will place Heritage graduate social work students in local schools.
Her department has experienced rapid growth in the past five years. Nelson joined ESD 105 in 2018 as a student support program manager and oversaw a team of nine employees. There are about 60 employees in her department now, she said.
Nelson said the pandemic shined a spotlight on existing mental health needs among students. It galvanized educators to pay more attention and for lawmakers to devote more resources to addressing student mental health.
“There is a really big focus right now on mental health and wellness for young people,” Nelson said. “And so, it's kind of been one of those, ‘Let's strike while the iron is hot’ (situations) and bring these resources to our Valley.”
Though she comes from a family of teachers, Nelson did not initially intend to work in education. She went to Central Washington University for college but developed addiction issues and had to drop out of school. She checked into a rehabilitation center and continued her education. She has been sober for over 15 years.
Her experience with addiction and rehabilitation led her into the behavioral health field. She worked in substance use treatment but noticed that many of her clients shared a common trait: Their road toward substance use started young. Her focus shifted to trying a proactive approach, one that could intervene in young people’s lives before they needed even greater care.
Nelson said her experiences fighting addiction helped her empathize with the students her department serves, particularly those who do not have access to support like she did.
As she and her team continue their work expanding access to mental health resources, Nelson wants to keep in mind that what works at one school might not work for another. Her goal is to work with schools to develop systems that work for the individual students who attend them.
Even with three young children and an ever-expanding department to look after, Nelson tries to model good self-care behaviors. She said she believes it's important for leaders to be willing to be vulnerable about when they need some support themselves. And she and her family like to spend time in nature to recharge.
