Ellia-lee Jim: Heritage student and Miss Yakama Nation

Age: 20
Profession: Ambassador of the Yakama Nation as Miss Yakama Nation for 2022-23 and business student at Heritage University. Ellia-lee also was a student intern at Yakama Nation Higher Education Programs.
Residence: Wapato
Ellia-lee Jim is a Yakama Nation citizen and is from the Kah-milt-pah (Rock Creek), pawuunput (Roosevelt) and Toppenish Creek bands.
As Miss Yakama Nation, Ellia-lee Jim is an ambassador who presents and acknowledges Yakama traditions and lands. She is learning the Sahaptin language, also known as Ichiskíin, through Salish Kootenai College from instructor Zelda Winnier. She appreciates the many inspiring people in her life who have taught her about traditional Yakama ways and is grateful that she gets to share what she's learned with many of her peers.
She grew up with the sweat house, longhouse and Shaker faith and learned about being a young Indigenous woman from her mother, Espoke Jim; her sisters Mariah Schuster, Helena Jim and Hanna Jim; and her father, Stuart Jim. Her mother was Miss Yakama Nation in 1994-95; her sister Mariah was Junior Miss Yakama Nation in 1997; her sister Helena was Miss Yakama Nation in 2014-15; and her sister Hanna was Miss Yakama Nation from 2018-19. Ellia-lee Jim was also Junior Miss Yakama Nation for 2018-19.
Jim will compete in the 2023-24 Miss Indian World pageant in Albuquerque, N.M., in late April. She is doing ticket sales to help fund her participation; those interested can email her at ap38231412@gmail.com or message her through her Facebook page. Her future goals include developing ways to support those wanting to learn traditional Yakama ways and to become a leader for her community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.