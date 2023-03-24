When Ella Vincent graduated from West Valley High School, she wasn’t sure what career to pursue, though she was generally interested in agriculture.
So she and her mom, Cindy Vincent, visited Washington State University, where she became intrigued with a curriculum focused on winemaking.
“I heard about this one and thought, ‘Wow, that’s really neat,”’ she said.
Vincent earned a bachelor's degree in viticulture and enology in 2019. It didn’t take long for her to get her career in full swing.
She had three internships — including one in New Zealand — immediately after earning her degree, and in 2021 landed a job at Two Mountain Winery near Zillah, where she helps oversee 330 acres of vineyards.
Vincent began as a viticultural technician, helping study and monitor grape growing and production for winemaking.
Owner Pat Rawn gave her the opportunity to learn and advance the winery, which boasts seven estate ranches.
Now just 25, Vincent is the assistant vineyard manager and viticulturist.
“He just kind of progressively gave me more tasks and it just kind of evolved into that role,” she said.
Vincent has roots in agriculture. While she was raised in Yakima, she often traveled with her father, Mike Vincent, to their Mattawa apple and cherry orchards to help with the crops.
They had three orchards, one on arid landscape and two others on a hillside, she said.
“So I grew up harvesting cherries with him when I was a kid,” she said. “Lots of early mornings and hot days.”
After graduating from WSU, Vincent served an internship at Hogue Cellars in Prosser before spending another few months on an internship in New Zealand, where she worked in a wine cellar at Drylands Wineries.
“It’s a massive winery,” she said, noting that it produced 32,000 tons of sauvignon blanc while she was there.
There, she learned flotation, a technique that uses carbon dioxide, gelatin and bentonite to narrow grape processing from about 12 hours to two hours, Vincent said.
She arrived in New Zealand right before the COIVD-19 pandemic struck. Vincent was renting a room from a family there but had to move out when COVID-19 response regulations took effect. The winery paid for her hotel stay during that time, and the family she was renting a room from loaned her a car to commute, she said.
“It was awesome over there. Everyone is so kind,” she said.
Vincent returned to the U.S. to take another internship at Hogue Cellars.
“Then I ended up getting this job in the spring of 2021,” she said. “I feel really fortunate to be where I’m at. I love working here at Two Mountain Winery.”
Now she’s headed into the growing season, a time when she’s in charge of managing crop estimation, spray programs and keeping records.
She also will comb the vineyard for pest control and nutrient deficiencies -- “Make sure we have a healthy vineyard, catch problems when they’re small,” she said.
All this means she will be spending time outside in the vineyards, her favorite part of the job.
“I love the fact that I get to work outside,” Vincent said. “I guess I never could see myself as ‘a 9-to-5’ working inside at a desk. I love being outside.”
