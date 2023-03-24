Age: 29
Profession: Citizenship legal services director, La Casa Hogar
Residence: Union Gap
As La Casa Hogar’s first in-house attorney, Elilish Villa Malone sees her blue-collar background as both inspiration and an asset in her work.
“I remember where I came from,” Villa Malone said. “I remember the struggles I had as a house cleaner and in food service.”
At La Casa Hogar, she works with people who are working toward U.S. citizenship, alongside a team of U.S. Department of Justice representatives to help people navigate the citizenship process.
Villa Malone’s interest in advocacy goes back to when she was living in Seattle, volunteering to help day laborers. She saw people who were working hard to make their dreams come true in America, and needed help from someone who understood their culture and background, as well as the system.
She also came from a single-parent home and did low-paying jobs to pay the bills.
She went to law school at Seattle University, graduating in 2019. While in school, she saw attorneys from the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and decided that was what she wanted to do.
After graduating, she worked with the immigrant rights group in Granger before joining La Casa Hogar in 2021.
“I was doing a lot of deportation work (in Granger) and I took a particular interest in citizenship,” Villa Malone said. After talks with La Casa Hogar’s executive director, she became the group’s first in-house attorney.
She said it is rewarding to help people clear all the hurdles necessary to gain U.S. citizenship, which in some cases includes learning to read and write, as well as learn English and U.S. civics. It also means those people have the fear of being deported lifted from their shoulders.
Like her clients, Villa Malone knows what it’s like to make a sacrifice to pursue dreams and become successful.
“I do the work that I do while straddling more than $200,000 in student loan debt from law school without knowing if I’ll get this debt forgiven or if I’ll be making mortgage-sized payments on it for the rest of my life,” Villa Malone said. “I have yet to regret my choice to become a lawyer; it is the best decision I have ever made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.