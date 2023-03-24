Age: 33
Profession: Winemaker/viticulturist
Residence: Zillah
In 2018, David Rodriguez, 33, launched Enodav Wine Co. in Zillah, where he began producing syrah. Now he has five labels on the market with three more in the works.
Last year his company acquired an estate vineyard near the Roza Hills in Zillah that was established by the Haralson family. He named it Vines of Guadalupe, and it boasts four varieties: carménère, malbec, riesling and cabernet sauvignon.
Rodriguez is from Tijuana, Mexico, and grew up living there at times and in San Diego. He got his interest in wine from his family.
“My family has always enjoyed drinking good wine and probably that's where it all began,” Rodriguez said.
He went to Argentina to study enology in 2013. He returned to San Diego three years later to figure out his next step. That’s when he discovered Yakima Valley College.
“I was looking at various places to go to and found YVC’s viticulture program online right after I went to a Washington wine tasting in San Diego and fell in love with wines,” Rodriguez said. “I believe that made it easy for me not to stay in California and come to Washington."
He began at Dineen Vineyards as a tasting room associate and a couple of months later moved into vineyard work, where he eventually started helping Patrick Rawn farm 12 vineyards covering more than 300 acres.
In 2020, he became a winemaker at Dineen Vineyards.
“Mixed in this chronology, and with the help of my family — without whom I couldn't have achieved this — my personal project, Enodav Wine Co., was established in 2018,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.