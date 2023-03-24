Dan Koller, pastor at The Alliance

Age: 38
Profession: Pastor
Residence: Yakima
The Rev. Dan Koller moved to Yakima from the west side of Michigan in October 2020. He came to Yakima to take the reins as lead pastor for the redevelopment project at The Alliance-A Church for Yakima, a part of the Christian Missionary Alliance.
Koller has been in ministry full time for 15 years.
“The church itself, everybody in it had really, really great hearts and was doing the best they could, but for 10 years, the church was in decline," Koller said. "It just needed kind of a complete overhaul."
Koller’s work with the congregation has paid off and the church is already seeing the difference. In April, The Alliance will be finished with the redevelopment process and the church has applied for reaccreditation.
Before the redevelopment project, the congregation consisted of about 45 people. With Koller at the helm, 130 people regularly attend services at The Alliance.
“I think church should be a place for everybody. If people have dreams and hopes of how to invest in the community, we love those specific people on our radar, that have dreams around how to impact the community,” Koller said.
“We do really well at helping people connect in what we call spiritual family, and all belong in the same place and share food together around the table and share life and it's wonderful.”
Koller and The Alliance congregation consider their Sunday morning service a gathering and work with their missional communities during the week.
“Throughout the week, we empower leaders to realize their vision either for their neighborhood or a network of relationships that they're in and help them lead others. We kind of want to flip the script on what it means to come to a church. I don't want people to come serve me, I want to serve them,” Koller said.
