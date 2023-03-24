Age: 35
Profession: Crime analyst for Sunnyside Police Department
Residence: Prosser
Courtney Percival loves what she does. Her role as a crime analyst for Sunnyside’s Police Department has changed since she started in 2011, but not her appreciation for the work and her co-workers.
“I absolutely love my job and I feel lucky every day to work here, I truly do,” Percival said. “Some days are harder than others, but overall I feel very grateful to be in this role.”
As a crime scene analyst, Percival combs through police reports to identify patterns. That informs overall strategy or helps detectives and officers tackle specific problems. When she’s not looking at crime data, Percival works in the field as a crime scene investigator to collect and properly handle evidence.
She enjoys working with community members and colleagues to resolve issues and keep Sunnyside safe.
“Everybody wants a safe place to live and work and raise their family. What makes my job special, my role special, is that I get to play a role in that.”
