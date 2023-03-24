Age: 35

Profession: Crime analyst for Sunnyside Police Department

Residence: Prosser

Courtney Percival loves what she does. Her role as a crime analyst for Sunnyside’s Police Department has changed since she started in 2011, but not her appreciation for the work and her co-workers.

“I absolutely love my job and I feel lucky every day to work here, I truly do,” Percival said. “Some days are harder than others, but overall I feel very grateful to be in this role.”

As a crime scene analyst, Percival combs through police reports to identify patterns. That informs overall strategy or helps detectives and officers tackle specific problems. When she’s not looking at crime data, Percival works in the field as a crime scene investigator to collect and properly handle evidence.

She enjoys working with community members and colleagues to resolve issues and keep Sunnyside safe.

“Everybody wants a safe place to live and work and raise their family. What makes my job special, my role special, is that I get to play a role in that.”

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

