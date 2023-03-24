Chelsea Dimas spends much of her time helping empower people.
Since August, Dimas, 30, has worked as a communications specialist for Civil Survival, a group that advocates for current and former inmates in the state’s corrections system. She also volunteers with United Farmworkers; is a founder and organizer of Las Raices, which focuses on issues affecting the Latinx community; and is vice chair of the Yakima County Democratic Party.
“I think a really good day at the office is feeling like I made some kind of difference pushing these efforts out,” Dimas said.
Dimas said her parents, Mexican immigrants, stressed the importance of voting.
As Civil Survival’s communications specialist, Dimas puts out newsletters highlighting the group’s work and, during the legislative session, the bills it is tracking. She also maintains the group’s social media presence and organizes the group’s lobbying day in Olympia, where the group and its supporters press lawmakers to support bills such as paying inmates minimum wage for prison labor.
Prior to working with Civil Survival, Dimas was a staff member on the state House Democratic Caucus. It was there that she met state Rep. Tarra Simmons, Civil Survival’s founding director. Simmons, a Bremerton Democrat, was the first former inmate to be elected to the Legislature.
Simmons’ 2011 conviction for possessing drugs without a prescription was dismissed in 2022 as a result of the state Supreme Court ruling that found Washington’s drug-possession laws unconstitutional.
Dimas said going to work with Simmons at Civil Survival allowed her to concentrate on one issue rather than all the issues 18 lawmakers were working on. Plus, she also has some personal connection with the group’s mission, as her father has been incarcerated and she has seen how those who have been convicted have been treated in the system and the community.
“I don’t think people should be defined by the worst moment of their lives, and that everybody deserves a second chance,” Dimas said. “We definitely believe in rehabilitation over incarceration.”
While current and former prison inmates are not viewed with much sympathy in the public, Dimas said lawmakers and the public need to hear their voices in the debate over criminal justice reform.
Along with bringing in former inmates and inmates' families to speak to lawmakers, Civil Survival also arranged for current inmates to testify before a legislative committee on a bill restricting the use of solitary confinement in state prisons.
“We bring in people who have that lived experience,” Dimas said. “The people who are closest to the problems are the ones who may have the solutions.”
That bill, House Bill 1087, failed to make it out of committee before the cutoff time.
Las Raices, Spanish for “the roots,” is pushing for greater access to interpreters, addressing farmworkers’ issues and promoting diversity in the community. Last year, the group was able to get Sunnyside to proclaim June as Pride Month and sponsored the city’s first Pride festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.