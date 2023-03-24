Wild Wickzology Candle Co. is more than just sustainable candles.
A combined love of science and the need for a creative outlet, Chantel Ramirez started the 2-year-old candle business while on maternity leave.
“I’m kind of like a workaholic. When I had my daughter, I started going through a depression because I felt like I was doing nothing. She actually slept a lot; she was a heavy sleeper. I was looking up some things I can do on Pinterest,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez’s first candle-making attempt began with a kit she bought online. She enjoyed the process but wasn’t happy with the end result.
“I started researching everything, the process and the science behind it. It just caught my heart. I’ve never loved anything as much as I love teaching and candles. I haven’t lost my love for it two years in. I still feel the same excitement,” Ramirez said.
After half a year of practicing her craft, Ramirez started her business, Wild Wickzology Candle Co. The name came together because of the unique wicks used in the candles and Ramirez added “-ology” as a nod to her love and science.
And the wild? “I'm so hyper all the time. I'm like the energetic one of the group and the rest of my family and friends are just, like, so calm and quiet,” Ramirez said.
Each candle scent is custom made by Ramirez and created by a process that includes formulas, calculations and testing. Figuring out what scents go together and how much or little to prevent overpowering smells is what Ramirez enjoys.
Wild Wickzology Candle Co. uses wood wicks and nontoxic coconut oil and beeswax for its candles, creating a clean burn. The candles come in a variety of vessel sizes, ranging from 8 to 70 ounces.
Ramirez created her candles to be sustainable. The vessels are meant to be used again, refillable with a do-it-yourself kit. Ramirez can refill vessels for customers, too.
“I love candles but my issue was that our landfills are filled with candle containers and jars. I wanted something sustainable so you don’t have to keep buying new containers. Our refillable kits are really cool and that’s unique,” Ramirez said.
When not in her third-grade classroom in the Toppenish School District, Ramirez can be found selling her candles at vendor markets at local businesses. She also uses a website for sales and has some merchandise in a few local shops. Ramirez uses Instagram to keep her customers up to date on where and when she’ll be selling. She donates 10% of the proceeds to different organizations.
“When I was making candles and when I launched the business, I wanted it to help my community as well," Ramirez said. "I am able to help and donate to those in need. I've been there, I still struggle myself but now I feel like it's my turn to be able to pour that back."
