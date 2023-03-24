Age: 38
Profession: Board certified orthodontist
Residence: Yakima
Born and raised in Moxee, where he grew up playing and working in fields filled with apples, hops and hay, Casey Gamache is now one of Yakima County’s only board-certified orthodontists, owner of his own practice and a budding inventor.
For much of his childhood, Gamache said, his teeth were far from perfect. After getting his own teeth corrected, in middle school Gamache decided he wanted to do the same for other people.
“My teeth were kind of all over the place as a kid and that had a big impact on me,” Gamache said. “When I got my teeth fixed, I decided that’s something I wanted to do for other people. I kind of set that goal from about middle school and worked my way up.”
Gamache attended Washington State University on a full-ride academic scholarship for his undergraduate degree. He then attended the University of Washington for dental school and did his orthodontic residency at the University of Texas.
After completing his education, Gamache returned to Yakima County to be with his family and provide his services in a community he loved.
Less than two weeks after finishing his residency in 2013, Gamache bought a practice from another orthodontist and set up shop. In the 10 years since, he’s moved into a new location where he had a hand in designing his office’s lights, layout, speaker system and even interior decorations.
At the same time, Gamache was working on developing a new technique for placing brackets on patients’ teeth in a faster and more accurate way. Dubbed the Gamache Indirect Bonding Technique, Gamache uses a 3D printed model of a patient’s teeth to figure out bracket positioning.
The result is a method of putting brackets on teeth in under 10 minutes. Gamache has begun selling lectures and other materials explaining how he does it. He’s sold his technique to practicing orthodontists and orthodontist programs in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.