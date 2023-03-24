Age: 33
Profession: Armored truck driver
Residence: Yakima
Volunteering has grown into one of the most important parts of Andrew Schmidt’s life. He started by helping at Union Gospel Mission’s kitchen on Thanksgiving 2021. Now, he’s there three or four times a week to help with meals.
Schmidt shows up and stays until the work is done, he said. He just wants to be everyone’s biggest cheerleader.
“I like being the supporting actor,” he said. “No matter what your situation is, you deserve a warm meal and a place to sleep.”
It’s something that’s connected to his religious faith and in the people in Yakima, where Schmidt grew up.
He’s also an avid runner. After running in college, he continues to compete in local races. That’s turned into a volunteer opportunity as well. Schmidt works with the Sun City Harriers, a youth running club in the Valley, where he tries to create a positive environment for budding athletes.
“The biggest focus is to make sure the kids have fun,” he said.
