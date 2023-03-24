Allyson Alvarado is a friendly but firm teacher. Along with the usual rules in place for an ideal learning environment, she has other requirements for students in her Wapato Middle School classroom.
A large poster has phrases in Ichiskíin, the language spoken by the Yakama people in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. There are no English translations, but small pictures indicate what they are — statements about needing to use the bathroom, or visit the school office, or the school nurse.
“They can’t leave the classroom until they ask me in Ichiskíin,” she said of the language, also known as Sahaptin. Alvarado teaches Ichiskíin for pre-K through eighth-graders in the Wapato School District. The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders have daily classes.
“In class they’re called only by their Indian names or nicknames,” added Alvarado, whose Indian name is Taysíki, which was her maternal great-grandmother’s name. “Sometimes I forget their English names.”
Alvarado’s role in the Wapato School District is a new one through a pilot program. Roger Jacob (Tuulhinch) has taught Ichiskíin at Wapato High School for many years, along with previously teaching at the middle school.
“I was going to graduate and I needed a job. Mr. Jacob said I should propose to teach middle school” students the language, she said. She had to ask Principal Scott Wells about the possibility, and the school district gave the go-head and advertised the position. Alvarado applied and got the job.
Along with the middle school students’ daily language classes, Alvarado visits Satus and Adams elementary schools once a week to teach fifth-graders. She also teaches pre-K through fourth-graders, though those students have Ichiskíin classes just twice a year.
“My schedule is a little crazy,” Alvarado said. But it’s good. “It’s cool to see all these ages and how they interact with the language. A lot of the teachers are taking in the language. Some of the teachers will be part of the activities.”
Ichiskíin is an endangered language, with fewer than 150 people speaking it, according to the University of Oregon, though there are more people who can communicate to some degree. About a dozen years ago, there were fewer than 50 people whose first language was Ichiskíin, or could have long conversations in the language, Alvarado said.
She is glad to be part of expanding efforts on the Yakama Reservation to preserve and revitalize the language. Along with two Ichiskíin teachers in the Wapato School District, there are two in the Mt. Adams School District and one in the Toppenish School District, Alvarado said. All Yakama Nation Tribal School students are required to take two years of the language.
“We’re working toward a language competition,” Alvarado said. “I’ll have some middle school students and Mr. Jacob will have his high school students. Hopefully the White Swan teacher, Dora Apodaca ... will put some of her students in there, too.”
Alvarado shares a classroom with her mother, Sandra Patchpe. Her mother is a special education teacher and coaches as well. Patchpe has been at Wapato Middle School since 1998, Alvarado said. Together they run the middle school’s Native American club.
Though Alvarado doesn’t have any fluent speakers in her family where their first language is Ichiskíin, she grew up like many others, hearing common words in Ichiskíin such as those for grandma and grandpa, older brother and older sister, she said. She heard prayers and songs in the longhouse, or during special ceremonies elsewhere, and learned numbers and names of animals in Ichiskíin at Head Start.
Her learning became more intense starting in seventh grade, she said. “I learned Ichiskíin here at the middle school, seventh and eighth grades,” Alvarado said.
Alvarado graduated from Wapato High School in 2017. “In high school I was thinking I didn’t want to be a teacher,” she said. “I was interested in Ichiskíin. I was still really passionate about language, but I was really interested in plants.”
She headed to the University of Oregon and decided to major in environmental studies and minor in Native American studies. Because she wanted to continue with the language, Alvarado also took Ichiskíin classes and worked at the Northwest Indian Language Institute, which supports and strengthens language preservation and revitalization efforts.
While a college student, Alvarado began teaching Ichiskíin to Mt. Adams School District second- though fifth-graders on Zoom. That involved numbers and other basics; in a second session, Alvarado focused on cooking.
After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Alvarado almost immediately began classes for her master’s degree in language teaching studies. She appreciates those who taught her the language and guided her, among them Jacob, University of Oregon Ichiskíin professor Regan Anderson, and Gregory Sutterlict (Tuwalatin), director of the Heritage University Language Center and Ichiskíin professor.
And Alvarado lived with cherished elder, teacher, linguist and author Virginia Beavert, or Tuxámshish, who celebrated her 101st birthday in November. Beavert has dedicated her life to the revitalization and preservation of Ichiskíin.
“It wouldn’t be possible without them,” Alvarado said. “They all helped me a lot with my master’s, getting their input.”
Alvarado uses Beavert’s book, “Anakú Iwachá: Yakama Legends and Stories,” an expanded collection of foundational Yakama stories she edited with Michelle Jacob and Joana Jansen.
Preserving and revitalizing the Ichiskíin language is important for many reasons. Languages aren’t just ways to communicate; they carry culture. They connect the past to the present.
“You understand things the way your ancestors did,” Alvarado said.
