When Abbie Pike decided to open her own business in her hometown of Zillah, her goal was to provide much more than just coffee.
Since opening Family Company Coffee House in May 2019, the business at 622 Second Ave. has become both a coffee shop and a community gathering place, as a wall filled with Polaroid pictures can attest.
“We just wanted a space where people could come, meet up with friends, family, and just create an atmosphere where everyone felt welcome,” Pike said. “They could come through the door and hang out as long as they want. Just feel like they were part of something.
“And it was meeting a need,” she added. “At the time, there weren’t any gift shops in town, there wasn’t anything for people to not have to escape to Yakima or the Tri-Cities to find a gift. So we incorporated that a few months after we opened, to help provide that for people.”
Pike, 35, was born and raised in Zillah, joking that her family, the Boundses, are "kind of half of the town.” She attended college at Northwest University in Kirkland, earned a degree in pastoral ministries, and moved back to work for roughly 10 years as a youth pastor.
She decided to open her own business when she "needed something different” as a career, and the opportunity and location on Second Avenue presented itself.
“I actually had no experience at all (making coffee) when I first stepped in,” Pike said. “I hired a girl who was a barista at a local place for years and she did a bunch of training with me, and we kind of just rolled with the punches as they came.
“I wanted something that could still be in the community, that people could come in and sit and chat. Because there isn’t much of that in Zillah,” she added.
After COVID-19 forced businesses to shut down in 2020 -- less than one year after Family Company opened -- Pike said she was determined to pay back the support so many in Zillah showed her during the pandemic.
“The Zillah community is incredible,” she said. “Right when COVID hit, we had posted that we’re not going to be open, please be praying for us. And people were literally showing up and just donating to make sure that we were going to stay open.
“When there’s a need, the community rallies and you feel like family the moment you’re here.”
Family Company has reached out to the community in several ways. On Halloween, they provide free hot cocoa for kids when they come in costume. The business hosts a “fifth quarter” gathering after football games, opening from 9 p.m. to midnight with bonfires in a closed portion of the road.
“A bunch of the teenagers just come down and hang out and get drinks. It’s something fun for the kids to do to keep them out of trouble after games,” Pike said.
At Family Company, members of Zillah High School teams and student groups that qualify for state finals -- whether that be a basketball team or a school club, such as chess, FBLA or Knowledge Bowl -- receive free drinks to celebrate their achievements. Many team photos adorn the Polaroid picture wall.
“Basketball and other sports are big in Zillah, obviously,” Pike said. “And this year, we’re recognizing that there’s so many more extracurricular activities that kids aren’t getting recognized for. … We want them to be able to come down and get a drink. We want to celebrate them, too, because they’re just as important.”
While the Second Avenue location has three people, including Pike, who run the store, Family Coffee also serves as a vendor at major events, such as state sports tournaments in the Yakima Valley SunDome. A part-time team of 10 to 12 young women and stay-at-home moms help staff the booth, which sells coffee and energy drinks.
Red Bull-infused drinks are quite popular, and Family Company also features a “Taste of Zillah” menu it developed when the pandemic began, to help highlight community landmarks and events.
“We were trying to figure out a way to highlight businesses, to help keep people going,” Pike said. “I went around to local businesses, talked to the owner and said, ‘Hey, what’s your favorite drink?’ Let’s take this, let’s put a name with it, let’s develop it and push it out (on the menu).”
Favorites on the Taste of Zillah menu include the Studio K, named after a nearby salon, a Tea Pot drink named for the historic landmark, and the Ice House, named for a new park near the post office.
When she’s not working at the Family Company, Pike enjoys time with her husband, Ryan, and 18-month-old daughter, Clover. They are also active in their church, the nondenominational Champions Centre in Yakima.
“We bought a fixer-upper (house), so we’ve been doing that for the past year,” Pike added. “Our daughter is the light of our life, and the craziest little kid ever! She keeps us on our toes.”
