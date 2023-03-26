Every year, staffers at the Yakima Herald-Republic reach out to all parts of the community to profile young professionals who are leading the Yakima Valley into the future. It’s an honor to tell their stories for our 39 under 39 publication, and to hear about some of the work they do.
We sort through dozens of nominations from community members to compile the list, and were impressed by all of the submissions this year.
We organized this year's 39 under 39 profiles into categories: education, agriculture, business, advocacy, public service, community and health care. Many don’t fit into just one category, and are contributing to the community through volunteer service, mentoring others or coaching youth sports.
This year’s list features teachers, business owners, winemakers, community volunteers and health care workers.
The Yakima Valley is a better place for all they do. We hope you find their stories inspiring.
— Joanna Markell, managing editor
