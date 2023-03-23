Traffic near the First Avenue/North Meyers Road overpass in Zillah was diverted for 40 minutes Tuesday for a suicidal man.
Zillah police observed the man seated on the edge of the overpass spanning Interstate 82 around 4:05 p.m., a Yakima County sheriff’s news release said. The man had been involved in an earlier domestic issue in Zillah.
Zillah officers called for assistance, and Washington State Patrol troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and police from Toppenish and Wapato, along with Yakima County Fire District 5 firefighters and an ambulance crew assisted.
Authorities diverted traffic to create a safe area, and after 40 minutes of negotiations the man came off the ledge and was taken into custody without incident, the release said.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also reach at a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
I hope you get the help you need....even strangers care about you. Take care.
