EUGENE, Ore. — Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday.
It was Oregon’s 20th straight win at Autzen Stadium and its 18th straight victory in a home opener. Troy Franklin caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Byron Cardwell caught a scoring pass and ran for another TD.
Oregon was coming off a disheartening season-opening 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs that dropped the Ducks out of the AP Top 25. Nix struggled, throwing for 173 yards with two interceptions.
Eastern Washington won its season opener 36-29 over Tennessee State. Quarterback Gunner Talkington threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, and was named the Big Sky’s offensive Player of the Week.
Talkington threw for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles, who managed just 187 yards in total offense. The Ducks had 607.
Oregon scored on its first dive of the game when Nix hit Terrance Ferguson with a 13-yard TD pass. Noah Whittington’s 5-yard dash down the middle doubled Oregon’s lead and Ferguson caught a 19-yards touchdown pass from Nix to give the Ducks a 21-0 lead. Mar’Keise Irving added a 1-yard scoring run.
Eastern Washington scored with six minutes left in the first half on Talkington’s 7-yard scoring pass to Jett Carpenter.
Oregon added two more touchdowns before halftime. Nix hit Cardwell with a 13-yard scoring pass before a 7-yard pass to Franklin.
Nix stayed in the game to start the second half and threw a 2-yard pass to Cam McCormick. Oregon’s Trikweze Bridges fumbled at Eastern Washington 3 after an interception and it was recovered by Casey Rogers in the end zone for a TD that made it 56-7.
Nix’s backup Ty Thompson took over with 8:48 left in the third quarter. Cardwell ran for a 10-yard touchdown before Freddie Roberson caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Talkington to close the margin to 63-14 for the Eagles.
No. 10 Southern Cal 41
Stanford 28
STANFORD, Calif. — Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jordan Addison, leading Southern California past Stanford in the teams’ Pac-12 opener.
Addison wound up with seven catches for 172 yards and Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, while the Trojans’ opportunistic defense shined again with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — four turnovers that led to 17 points.
Dominant USC (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) didn’t have a third-down play until 52 seconds before halftime and punted for the first time with 8:02 left. USC’s defense has forced eight total turnovers this season.
No. 11 Oklahoma St. 34
Arizona St. 17
STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State on a rainy evening.
Sanders passed for 268 yards and ran for 54, and Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 44 yards for the Cowboys (2-0).
Emory Jones passed for 223 yards and a touchdown and Xazavian Valladay rushed for 118 yards and a score for Arizona State (1-1).
No. 13 Utah 73
Southern Utah 7
SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half and Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Utah’s rout of Southern Utah.
Utah scored on nine consecutive drives, including eight touchdowns, over the final three quarters against the FCS Thunderbirds (1-1). The Utes (1-1) had 599 yards of total offense.
As six-touchdown underdogs, the Thunderbirds weren’t afraid of taking some risks. They started the game with an unsuccessful onside kick that led to a 13-yard touchdown run by Tavion Thomas.
Air Force 41
Colorado 10
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to help Air Force overcome several miscues, including a snap over the punter’s head, in a win over Colorado.
Hosting the Buffaloes for the first time since 1974, the Falcons built a 20-0 lead. Air Force entered the nationally televised game as a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but couldn’t shake Colorado until late in the third quarter, when they scored 21 straight points.
Air Force (2-0) and Colorado (0-2) combined for six turnovers in the rainy conditions, including each team fumbling at the goal line while going in for a score.
California 20
UNLV 14
BERKELEY, Calif. — Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, and California’s defense stiffened late to lead the Bears to a victory over UNLV.
Cal (2-0) made three fourth-down stops in the second half, including a fourth and goal opportunity for the Rebels from the Cal 8 with 2:46 remaining that preserved Cal’s six-point lead.
UNLV got the ball back one more time with 1:03 remaining, but Isaiah Young intercepted UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield deep in Cal territory on the game’s final play. That clinched the Bears’ first 2-0 start since 2019 as they turn their attention to next week’s game at Notre Dame, the marquee opponent on Cal’s schedule.
UCLA 45
Alabama St. 7
PASADENA, Calif. — Backup quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 164 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns, and UCLA improved to 2-0 for the second consecutive year.
Garbers came in after Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered an ankle injury during the Bruins’ fourth drive early in the second quarter. The redshirt sophomore directed scoring drives in five of seven possessions (four TDs, one field goal).
He completed 14 of 18 passes with both of his rushing scores coming in the second quarter as the Bruins built a 31-7 halftime lead.
