Spring is here, flowers are in bloom and there’s no shortage of outdoor opportunities in the Yakima Valley.
Situated about 60 miles southeast of Mount Rainier, the Valley is known for its bounty of apple, wine and hop production. But that’s not all.
Riparian areas abound along the Naches and Yakima rivers that carve through the Valley. The Ahtanum and Rattlesnake ridges boast trails and wildlife. Interstate 82 is flanked by several lakes and ponds, and there’s the Yakima Greenway — a 20-mile pathway for walking, running and bicycling that stretches from Union Gap to Naches.
Whether you are looking to spend a day, a weekend or even a week exploring nature, you won’t have far to go.
Here are a few options that highlight some of the area’s immediate offerings:
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy trailsBirds, butterflies, wildflowers and jagged basalt are what you will find along the trails of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy in Yakima.
The conservancy boasts more than 5,000 acres and 30 miles of trails including one that follows an abandoned railroad corridor that cuts through the Cowiche Canyon. This trail features ancillary trails that ascend out of the canyon — one leads to a cave — and across arid shrub-steppe covered plains.
Other trails cross grasslands, flowering meadows, oak woodlands and basalt cliffs. The conservancy is owned and operated by a nonprofit trust.
Many people ride the trail on horseback or walk or jog. Others use the upper trails for mountain biking, especially those at the Rocky Top trailhead off Summitview Road.
Trailheads can be found at North 40th and 80th avenues and Weikel Road in West Valley. More trail information can be found on the conservancy’s website, https://www.cowichecanyon.org/trails/
Ahtanum Ridge LoopIf you’re interested in a day hike that’s moderately challenging and boasts views across the Upper and Lower Valleys, consider the Ahtanum Ridge Loop.
This 2.5-mile hike traverses the Ahtanum, which divides the Upper and Lower Yakima Valleys. It begins at Fulbright Park south of Union Gap.
The trailhead is just left of the park’s military tank and travels though the Central Washington Agricultural Museum, where old mechanical farm implements and other historic farm equipment are on display. Head to the right on the less-steep trails with switchbacks to avoid an arduous trek.
The trail is mostly used for walking, hiking, running and is accessible year-round. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash.
If you’re in for a longer haul, then try the extended loop. It’s a 6.4-mile offshoot of the Ahtanum Ridge Loop. This lightly traveled trail is good for hiking, walking and running.
Fishing the Yakima RiverThere’s no bad time to fish the Yakima River — it boasts year-round fishing.
The river is also known as one of the state’s best fly-fishing areas. Trout measuring between 12 and 16 inches are plentiful.
More information about fishing this waterway can be found on Best Fishing In America’s website. Other information about other productive fishing holes in the area can be found at northwestfishing reports.com.
Yakima Sportsman State ParkYou can make your fishing outing an overnight or weekend stay at Yakima Sportsman State Park off University Parkway in east Yakima.
The 247-acre camping park is set in the Yakima River floodplain. It features ponds, grassy areas, 140 bird species and other wildlife as well as RV hookups.