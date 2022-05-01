Enjoy the natural beauty of the Walla Walla Valley’s landscapes and biodiverse ecosystems. This itinerary balances the pleasures of local culture and cuisine with the natural wonders of the Walla Walla Valley.
Bird Watching + Nature Walking
For those driving into Walla Walla from the west, including Portland or Seattle, treat yourself to a late afternoon sunset, stopping over at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge. Dusk is a great time to see this landscape — which covers over 15,000 acres — come alive with the flurry of waterfowl and birds of prey. Depending upon what season you travel, you may be able to experience the wonders of watching large flocks of migrating birds, such as snow geese, coming in to roost.
Mountain Biking + Road Riding
On your first full day, pedal through the wheat fields and rolling hills around Bennington Lake on a mountain bike. Trails around Bennington Lake offer a wide skill range, from accessible beginner routes along wide, gravel trails to more advanced single-track trails that twist their way around the banks of the lake. For a scenic leisure ride, you can pedal the paved Mill Creek Trail, which runs along the Mill Creek watershed from downtown and up to Rooks Park. For the endurance rider, there are hundreds of miles of epic road and gravel rides in the Walla Walla Valley. Ride tips and bike maps are available at the local bike shops.
Bike rentals: Allegro Cyclery offers a full range of bicycle rentals from road to gravel to mountain bikes and everything in between. Pro tip: Reserve rentals in advance via their website. Allegro is closed Sundays.
Hiking + Sightseeing
For road trip warriors who don’t mind spending longer amounts of time driving, take a scenic drive out to visit Palouse Falls State Park. At 198 feet tall, Palouse Falls is the official waterfall of Washington state. Located about an hour to an hour and a half from town depending on road conditions, Palouse Falls is well worth the extra drive time for its dramatic view and breathtaking height. Pro tip: Pack amenities, including food and water, as there are no services in this remote wilderness area.
Grab + Go Eats
There are several restaurants in the Walla Walla area that offer wonderful picnic and grab-and-go options:
Foodscape Walla Walla: Their Picnic Packs are specially curated charcuterie boxes featuring a rotating selection of hearty snacks. Each Picnic Pack offers either a filling snack shared between two people or a plentiful lunch for one person. Pro tip: Open Tuesdays-Fridays, Picnic Packs should be ordered ahead online.
The Happy Wanderer: Quick service provides guests convenient options for either dine-in or grab-and-go meals, like burritos. They use the freshest ingredients that are locally sourced, with lots of delicious vegetarian options as well.
Sleep + Relax + Retreat
With all this great food and fresh air, a stay at Stella’s Homestead will keep you connected to nature and allow you to relax and unwind. Located an easy 15 miles from Walla Walla, you can learn more about this historic family homestead in the Coppei Canyon in the foothills of the Blues.
