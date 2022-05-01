After socially distancing for so long, it’s time to go the distance to get social again with a friends getaway in Walla Walla. The town offers a great variety of things to do — and great places to eat and drink — to reunite and reconnect with old friends.
Sleep
• Places to stay: Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla has a large lounge area that offers comfortable common space where your whole group can gather to catch up over coffees or rendezvous before heading out on the town.
Play
• Play a round of golf: Have a foursome? Secure a tee time at the Dan Hixon-designed Wine Valley Golf Club.
• Experience wine blending: Interested in the winemaking process? Reserve a spot at Northstar Winery’s hands-on blending experience.
• Curate a custom wine tour: Want to explore the vineyards and wineries? Hire an expert to create a custom tour in your choice of vehicle.
• Taste distilled wine: Curious to taste distilled Walla Walla wine? Visit DW Distilling near the Walla Walla Airport where you can sample brandy made from Walla Walla wine and learn about Walla Walla’s role during World War II.
• Ski Bluewood: And if you’re here in the winter, don’t miss our nearby downhill ski area, Bluewood, just one hour northeast of town.
Eat + Drink
• Brunch: The Maple Counter Cafe is one of the most popular brunch destinations not just in Walla Walla but in the whole of Washington state. A spirit of friendship and family is at the core of this restaurant, emanating from its personable staff and friendly atmosphere. But while the welcoming dining room is large, on busy weekends the wait can be long. For guests in a bit more of a hurry, the Maple Counter Waffle Truck offers the same great quality with a shorter wait.
• Lunch: While the Walla Walla area is best known for its wine-tasting experiences, regional craft beers are a great way to reset the palette. The Hop Thief offers a self-pouring taphouse that provides a unique tasting experience. In addition to craft beers, the expansive wall of self-pour taps also showcases sour ales, ciders and regional wines. Located toward the south end of town, Hop Thief is a great stopover for lunch for travelers en route to wineries and vineyards of The Rocks District of the Walla Walla Valley wine region.
• Dinner: Valdemar Estates has a range of seating options to accommodate various group sizes. Its menu offerings include a wide variety of dishes, from delicious tapas-sized shareables to hearty entrees. And its all-season patio offers one of the most awe-inspiring views overlooking the Walla Walla Valley and across to the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
• Happy hour: Whether meeting up with an intimate few or gathering with a larger group, the Big House Brew Pub’s patio offers a great space for informal gatherings both small and large. Even in winter, the patio is kept comfortable and inviting with its large outdoor fireplace. It’s a great meetup location to kick off a friends weekend. Gather for appetizers and a round of beers at happy hour as your friends trickle into town. Once everyone’s arrived, your group might progress on somewhere else for a more formal dining, or choose to settle in for tasty pub beers and gourmet burgers.
